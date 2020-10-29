Bitty Clara

(JUDGE’S CHOICE: “This one caught me by surprise,” says Mitch Altieri. “It was a very fun — and real — set up with a great delivery that I didn't see coming.)

“Just bury her.”

My nephew, Georgie, had asked what to do after he’d knocked his now-crying sister Clara’s ratty look-a-like doll, Bitty Clara, onto the tile floor.

“You know Clara loves that makeshift graveyard out back,” I said. “Some things are just too damaged to be fixed.” As we headed towards the kitchen, I added, “You should be the one to tell her. She trusts you.”

“You’re right,” he whispered. “She’s never going to be the same again, is she?”

I sadly shook my head.

Bitty Clara, whose once painted-on eyes had worn off, leaving eerie black smudges, and auburn hair the same color as Clara’s, now lay twisted on the floor, it’s gown and lace collar yellow with age, its dull, plastic face covered in veiny cracks.

Clara, wearing an identical dress to Bitty’s, stood silently weeping.

I was disgusted with the dirty doll. This was my chance to be rid of it!

I could take Clara on a shopping trip! What little doll-loving girl wouldn’t love picking out a new one? I grabbed a votive candle from the windowsill, handed it to Georgie and said, “Take this for your ceremony.”

I turned to Clara and said, “Go with Georgie. He will take care of you.”

Georgie and Clara had been with me since the tragic death of their parents. I was disturbed when I first found the graveyard with stick crucifixes and pebble lined grave beds. Clara, who before had been a talkative child, hadn’t spoken a word since her parent’s funeral. Now Georgie, who’d always been polite and obedient, and maybe a bit dense, had to speak for her. I kept remembering Clara’s shocked expression when the priest tossed dirt onto her parents’ caskets, her eyebrows disappearing behind her unruly bangs.

Poor thing! Someone should have told her what to expect.

Clara had built the little cemetery behind the high hedge, under a gnarly old tree, its branches an enclosed fort. She had first found and buried a shriveled up dead crow, and soon she was having funerals for all of their finds — an old army man, a rusty toy tractor, even a bloody mouse from the trap under the porch stairs. I joked to my best friend that I’d better keep an eye on the neighborhood cats!

After the children went out the back door, I spent a few hours binge watching “The Bachelor” until it was time to start a new batch of mac ‘n cheese. Georgie was in the hallway bathroom, his sneakers covered in black dirt (my hardwood floors!), scrubbing his hands in soapy water. As I passed Clara’s room, I stopped short when I noticed Bitty Clara on the bed.

Darn! I sure had hoped I’d never see that filthy old doll again.

I went back to Georgie, now digging dirt from his fingernails.

“Where’s Clara,” I asked.

He looked at me blankly, and answered, “Auntie, you told me to bury her.”

— by Kristen Welch

(RUNNER UP: “All the makings of a cool horror story,” says Altieri, “and a very strong message of ‘buyer beware!’)

There once was a junk shop, with tons of toys and random stuff. But the most mysterious thing that was in the junk shop was a candle. It was in the back of the store because nobody would buy it anymore. People had bought the candle in the past but hated it.

This is why.

Once, a woman came into the junk shop, wrinkled her nose and said, “This place is horrible! It smells! It sells moldy shoes!” Since the candle was then in the front of the store, she looked at it, and said to the storekeeper, “At least this shop has one thing that is sensible. I’ll take it.”

So, the woman took the candle to her house. At her house, she lit the candle in the kitchen and went into her bedroom to change, “…from that disgusting shop….” as she called it, to herself. When she came out of her room, she sniffed and smelled the grossest smell.

She ran into her kitchen and screamed. Her husband ran downstairs and also screamed.

The creepiest doll had emerged from the candle.

Each of the doll’s hands grabbed one side of the man and woman’s necks, bonking their heads together. The doll cackled and then disappeared back into the candle.

The man and the woman both got a concussion.

After that, each person who bought the candle had different bad things happen to them.

For example, one man who took the candle had rats crawling out of his nostrils. One person got murdered [by the doll]. One person even died!

So, a man in the town took the candle, put it in a bag, and brought it back to the junk shop. This man told the storekeeper to put the candle in the back of the shop, where it still is today …

— By Z. Dove, age 7