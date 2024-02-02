Black and white: the little-known story of Dicky Jessup

For more information about these events and Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, please visit pbcd4us.com.

Saturday, February 24 – Annual Black History Program - A program of music, dance, education and fun at New Life Christian Church, 1310 Clegg St. 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Sunday, February 18 – Art in Conversation: Denise Ward with Rose Hill - Rose Hill’s work captures Black Americana, holds onto it and turns it around as something positive that reminds the viewer of their love of family, respect for their history, and the universal touch points that invite discourse and community. Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th Street, Santa Rosa. 1- 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 – Keenan Webste r - Join musician Keenan Webster as he shares the vibrant music of the banjo related instruments of West Africa, in a free musical demonstration for children of all ages. Petaluma Library, 100 Fair Grounds. 10:30 a.m.

Friday, February 9, 2024 – Opening of Black History Exhibit with Makeda Kumasic – The exhibit “African American and the Arts” will include many familiar names and their work, along with some historical and lesser known Black artists. Makeda Kumasic, from San Bernardino, is a dancer, storyteller and much more. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 4th Street. $10 (no one will be turned away). The exhibit runs from Feb. 9 - March 31. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 4 – Art in Conversation: Denise Ward with Orin Carpenter. “I have the power to bring others into the world I experience through the lens of my creations,” says artist Orin Carpenter. “I have the power to educate, elevate and challenge anyone who encounters my works of art. My art invites everyone to see the world through my eyes and hopefully change their perception with a new vision and offer them the opportunity to share in the journey … my journey.” Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., 1-2 p.m. $10/free for Arts Center members

Friday, February 2 – Opening Jazz Concert with Dorian Mode. A performance of jazz, blues & R&B at the museum. Refreshments with downstairs seating ($35) and champagne, and a wonderful view, upstairs ($40) 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

The Petaluma Blacks for Community Development are hosting a number of events and activities in association with a new exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum titled “African Americans and the Arts.” The exhibit, running Feb. 9 to March 31, will explore how America’s Black artists have used art for personal and cultural empowerment, and to preserve their history and community memories. Many of the events taking place over the 29 days of February (it’s a Leap Year!) will take place at the museum, but a few will take place elsewhere. Here is the list of events as they currently stand.

John Patrick Sheehy

Growing up in Tomales, Henry Kowalsky dreamed of a life grander than working in his father’s general store. For years, he burned the midnight oil studying the law, until finally, in 1883 at the age of 24, he passed the California bar. With the help of his father, he opened a legal office in San Francisco, furnishing it in Victorian gilt and plush more suggestive of a parlor than a place of business.

Kowalsky’s flamboyant performances — pulling out a pistol to defend himself from opposing counsel, falling asleep during trial — made good tabloid fodder, as did his life outside the courtroom, where he cast himself as a bon vivant, raconteur and connoisseur of the arts, nonchalantly racking up debts residing at the luxurious Baldwin Hotel on Market Street.

In 1887, he was appointed advocate-general of the California National Guard with the honorary title of colonel. That same year, the Colonel — as he insisted on being called — took on the case of the illegitimate son of a wealthy bachelor, challenging his father’s will. As probate cases go, it was fairly commonplace, except for one twist: the father, Gershom Jessup, had his white son raised by a Black family in Petaluma.

The case became one of the most sensational of San Francisco’s Gilded Age, casting a spotlight on an issue bedeviling the country since Reconstruction: race.

Jessup was manager of a stage line company in Marysville in 1865 when he became romantically involved with an attractive 18-year-old named Josie Landis. She became pregnant with his child. That same year, Jessup inherited a small fortune from his deceased brother Richard, co-founder of the prosperous California Steam Navigation Company.

Moving to San Francisco, Jessup arranged for Josie to spend the final stage of her pregnancy at the North Beach home of Mrs. Abigail Nugent. A Black widow from Philadelphia, Nugent served as a midwife and nurse to the city’s elite. Two months after giving birth to a boy, Josie returned to Marysville. Keeping her child a secret, she quickly married a local dentist.

Jessup named the boy Richard, or “Dicky,” after his recently deceased brother. He paid Nugent to raise him, and to have him baptized by the bishop of San Francisco’s Bethel African Methodist Church, where Nugent was a prominent member. It was at the church that Nugent’s 18-year-old daughter Maggie met 42-year-old George Miller, a recently widowed barber from Petaluma.

Born and educated a free man in New Jersey, Miller came to San Francisco in 1850 to open a barbershop. In 1855, he moved his business and young family to Petaluma. He continued to spend a good deal of time in San Francisco, where he was actively engaged with the A.M.E. Church, the Black Freemasons and the California Colored Convention, a group of businessmen, clergy and journalists working to rescind the state’s racial restriction laws.

Miller’s exclusive white clientele provided him with economic and social advantages that he put to use in Petaluma opening a state-supported “colored school” and the North Bay’s first A.M.E. Church. In 1868, two years after his wife’s death, Miller married Maggie Nugent, bringing her to town to live with him and his four children. Within a year, the couple had a child of their own.

Soon afterward, Maggie’s mother brought Dicky, a sickly child, to reside with the Millers. She hoped the move would improve his health. Jessup continued to provide financially support the boy, occasionally visiting him at the Miller home, as did Dicky’s mother on one occasion. When Dicky came of school age, the Millers enrolled him with their own children in Petaluma’s “colored school” under the name Richard Miller.

At the time, George Miller and the Colored Convention were engaged in a case before the state Supreme Court to desegregate California schools. Although the court ultimately upheld the state’s “separate but equal” education law, a major economic recession led most California cities with “colored schools” to desegregate by 1875 as a cost-saving measure.

Petaluma was the exception, maintaining its “colored school” until the state abolished them in 1880. As Dicky’s presence at the school violated Petaluma’s segregation adherence, he was forced to transfer to a white elementary school, where students bullied him so badly the Millers withdrew him for homeschooling.

In 1876, Jessup instructed Maggie — George Miller having unexpectedly died in 1873 —to board 10-year-old Dicky in a technical school in Alameda County under the name Richard Miller. He was afraid Josie’s family, having recently learned of the boy’s existence, would try to steal him away. Dicky lived with Maggie during school breaks.