Black History Month events announced for February

The Petaluma Blacks for Community Development have released a tentative schedule of activities that will take place in association with a new exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum titled African Americans and the Arts. The exhibit, running Feb. 9 to March 31, will explore how America’s Black artists have used art for personal and cultural empowerment, and to preserve their history and community memories. Many of the events taking place over the 29 days of February (it’s a Leap Year!) will take place at the museum, but a few will take place elsewhere. Here is the list of events as they currently stand.

Friday, February 2 – Opening Jazz Concert with Dorian Mode. A performance of jazz, blues & R&B at the museum. Refreshments with downstairs seating ($35) and champagne, and a wonderful view, upstairs ($40) 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Sunday, February 4 – Art in Conversation: Denise Ward with Orin Carpenter. “I have the power to bring others into the world I experience through the lens of my creations,” says artist Orin Carpenter. “I have the power to educate, elevate and challenge anyone who encounters my works of art. My art invites everyone to see the world through my eyes and hopefully change their perception with a new vision and offer them the opportunity to share in the journey … my journey.” Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St., 1-2 p.m. $10/free for Arts Center members

Friday, February 9, 2024 – Opening of Black History Exhibit with Makeda Kumasic – The exhibit “African American and the Arts” will include many familiar names and their work, along with some historical and lesser known Black artists. Makeda Kumasic, from San Bernardino, is a dancer, storyteller and much more. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 4th Street. $10 (no one will be turned away). The exhibit runs from Feb. 9 - March 31. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 – Keenan Webster - Join musician Keenan Webster as he shares the vibrant music of the banjo related instruments of West Africa, in a free musical demonstration for children of all ages. Petaluma Library, 100 Fair Grounds. 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, February 18 – Art in Conversation: Denise Ward with Rose Hill - Rose Hill’s work captures Black Americana, holds onto it and turns it around as something positive that reminds the viewer of their love of family, respect for their history, and the universal touch points that invite discourse and community. Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th Street, Santa Rosa. 1- 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 – Annual Black History Program - A program of music, dance, education and fun at New Life Christian Church, 1310 Clegg St. 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.

For more information about these events and Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, please visit pbcd4us.com.