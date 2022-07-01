‘Black Phone’ one of ‘the best horror films I’ve seen in a long time,’ says local critic

Through a combination of evocative cinematography, great pacing, and an excellent cast, “Black Phone” manages to be terrifying and emotionally poignant from start to finish. I absolutely loved it. Based on the short story of the same name from acclaimed horror writer Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), the story takes place in 1978 as a serial killer dubbed “The Grabber” is snatching children from a Denver suburb. Siblings Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen (Madeline McGraw) have watched a flood of “missing” posters paper their town.

Between brutal encounters with bullies and the explosive anger of their abusive, alcoholic father (Jeremy Davies) the pair rely on each other for stability and survival. When 13-year-old Finney wakes up in a dim basement with nothing but a mattress and a broken wall phone, he realizes he has become The Grabber’s most recent abductee. Exhausted and disoriented, Finney is on the edge of despair when the broken phone starts to ring. It’s a ghost, it turns out, the first of the five boys The Grabber has murdered, and one by one, they call up on the phone, offering whatever they discovered while still alive, all in an attempt to help Finney - or perhaps carry out a bit of payback.

“Black Phone” is really well put together.

Director Scott Derrickson, who also co-wrote the screenplay with long time collaborator C. Robert Cargill, does a fantastic job of bringing Hill’s original story into the realm of flesh and blood. It’s a really well-choreographed movie, with camera trickery and careful planning blending the supernatural and the physical in a near seamless fashion.

Visually, it’s a stunning and often brutal experience.

From the cinematography to the editing to the direction of the actors, this is a really impressive piece. The cast in particular is incredible. Hawke, whose face is largely obscured by a variety of masks, is a memorable and horrifying presence as “The Grabber,” relying largely on vocal work, body language, and subtle eye movements to sell his performance. The child and teen actors in this movie are absolutely amazing across the board. While Hawke is a phenomenal villain, it’s the honest performances of Thames and McGraw that cement the audience’s investment in the story.

‘Black Phone’ is one of the best horror movies I’ve seen in a long time. A genuinely investing and incredible watch that you won’t want to sleep on.