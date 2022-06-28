‘Blessing Brigade’ charms in downtown Petaluma

When Petaluma photographer Jim Johnson saw last week’s Buzz item about the magical creature-themed “Unicorn Blessing Brigade” planned by local resident Kim Corbin, he couldn’t resist heading downtown on Friday, June 24, to check it out.

“I followed the group and took photos on the whole route start to finish,” he said. “What fun everyone had being in and seeing the event.”

About two-dozen folks, from adults to kids, participated in the casual procession through the downtown area, with costumed revelers donning horns and sparkles to bring a smile to onlookers’ faces.

Leading the parade was Eli Lucas, known to locals as The Roller Guy or (as Eli himself likes to self-describe) “Sex Appeal on Wheels,” recognizable as the fellow who frequently skates around town roller-boogieing to upbeat dance tunes.

As it so happened, the event coincided with a downtown reproductive rights protest, which explains why some of Johnson’s photos include folks in inflatable blue-and-pink-and-white unicorn costumes bearing signs with pro-choice slogans. Among them was Janice Cader Thompson, currently the co-host of the “Inside Petaluma” radio show on KPCA-FM. Corbin was a guest on the show that morning, shortly after the Roe vs. Wade news broke.

Of the signs, Corbing explained, “She asked if she could bring it to the event, and I encouraged her to do so, and we also ran into some other people with signs who joined the parade at the very end.”

As posted later in the day on social media, in the words of participant Grace Nistler’s 8-year-old granddaughter, “That was epic!”