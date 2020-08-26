‘Blind tasting,’ bands on the water in Petaluma

EARLE BAUM CENTER BENEFIT WITH HOBY WEDLER

Virtual wine-tasting with Petaluma expert raises funds for center for the blind

WHAT’S HAPPENING? To mark and celebrate a new community partnership between Balletto Vineyards and Santa Rosa’s Earle Baum Center for the Blind, Petaluma food-and-beverage expert (and Earle Baum Center board member) Hoby Wedler (born blind, graduating from PHS and going on to earn a Ph.D. in Chemistry at UC Davis), will lead participants on a virtual “Tasting in the Dark” Zoom workshop, on Sunday, August 30, at 4 p.m. Designed to be fun and educational, this event will take wine lovers through a one-of-a-kind tasting experience within the comfort of their homes.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds raised will go to the Earle Baum Center for the Blind, a nonprofit regional community center that serves people with sight loss in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, and Mendocino Counties. The Center helps people and families regain confidence, master new skills, contribute to their communities and engage with technology.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? During the month of August, Balletto Vineyards is offering a special fundraising program, donating a percentage of every bottle wine purchased to the Earle Baum Center.

BANDS ON THE BASIN

A fundraiser for the Petaluma Small Craft Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? On Saturday, September 5, from 2-7 p.m., the Petaluma Turning Basin will become a socially distanced concert arena, with music-loving folks invited to paddle, row, float or otherwise meander into the basin to hear a lineup of great local bands performing right at the edge of the water on the newly installed platforms of the future Floathouse. Don’t want to get out on the water (or risk getting stuck in the mud)? Well then, wear your mask and grab an outdoor table at one of the event’s riverside sponsors: Taps, Ayawaska, Adobe Road Winery and Dempsey’s. Performing throughout the afternoon will be Rock Candy, The Happys, Chris Chappell & Todd Bugbee, and Timothy O’Neil.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Floathouse Small Craft Rental Center is going to be an amazing, dock-based recreation facility on the soon-to-be-dredged Petaluma River. Intended as a convenient downtown spot to rent a variety of people-powered watercraft, the floathouse will also host camps and classes, and boat related events of all kinds.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? This is a donation type event, raising funds for the PSCC and all the work they do and have done for the Petaluma River Community.

(Helping Out runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)