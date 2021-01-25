Blood drive, art auction and valentines for seniors

BUCKET BRIGADE BLOOD DRIVE

Wilmar and San Antonio Volunteer Fire Departments

WHAT'S HAPPENING? On Monday, Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the 15th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive will take place at the Petaluma Elks Lodge (2105 S. McDowell Blvd.), in cooperation with the Wilmar and San Antonio Volunteer Fire Departments. Donations usually take about one hour, but expect a little more than that due to safety protocols.

WHO DOES IT HELP? There are few better ways to support your community than donating blood. Blood donations are always necessary, but especially at the moment, with COVID stay-at-home-orders resulting in fewer donations than are currently needed. As COVID-19 cases increase, and blood drives around the area are canceled, community blood supplies have dropped to critical levels.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? All COVID protocols will be observed. Do wear a mask. Donors will receive a special event T-shirt as a thank you. Registration in advance is encouraged in advance at vitalant.org. Click “donate” and enter the code “WilmarSanAntonio.“

MAKE/WRITE A VALENTINE FOR LOCAL SENIORS

Petaluma People Services Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma People Services Center plans to deliver a cheerful Valentine’s Day card to ever senior they can find in Southern Sonoma County. To do so, the nonprofit is asking craft community members to make as many cards as they can (from one on up), sign it with a nice message, and get it to PPSC by Monday, Feb. 8, so it can be delivered in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. PPSC can also use donations to help pay for postage stamps and other mail-associated costs. This the 11th year for the popular project. In 2020, PPSC received over 5,000 valentines, and are hoping for even more in 2021.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma People Services Center operates a number of programs throughout Petaluma and the County of Sonoma, many serving the needs of seniors and shut-ins. During holidays like Valentine’s Day, many of our older community members feel lonely, and receiving a hand-made (or at least hand-signed) Valentine from a community member often goes a long way to bringing joy to folks who appreciate the thoughtfulness of others.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? All valentines must be received by PPSC by Monday, Feb. 8. Donations to help pay for postage are welcome at any time. Once you’ve mafde your valentine(s), take a pictures and send it to PPSC so they see what people are doing and post some on social media. For a list of frequently asked questions and helpful guidelines, visit PetalumaPeople.org.

FASSBINDER’S RED BARN PAINTING TO BE AUCTIONED

Benefits the Kelly Creek Protection Project

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Acclaimed Petaluma painter Mary Fassbinder is auctioning off a large oil painting she has completed, showcasing the unique beauty of the iconic red barns on Scott Ranch. She will be donating the entire amount to the Kelly Creek Protection Project, which is seeking to acquire the property on which the barns now stand, to be turned into an extension of the Helen Putnam Regional Park. The auction runs through February 15. To see the painting face-to-face, it is on display at Ray’s Deli, 900 Western Ave.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Kelly Creek Protection Project has been working to acquire and donate 44 acres of Scott Ranch property adjoining Helen Putnam Park. Find out more at ExtendPutnamPark.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To enter a bid, drop by Ray’s Deli and fill out a bidding sheet.

Know of an upcoming benefit or fundraiser? Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.