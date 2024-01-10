Blood drives and ‘Bucket Brigades’

A step-by-step guide to saving someone’s life by donating blood.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 9, 2024, 11:04PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Locations

The 18th annual Bucket Brigade challenge is running through Jan. 31 at these locations within Sonoma County. To schedule a donation during the blood drive visit vitalant.org/bucketbrigade

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 1 - 6 p.m. - Northern Sonoma Co. Fire Protection District, Geyserville Station (20975 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville), in the truck bay.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1 - 6 p.m. - Sonoma Valley Fire District (630 Second Street West, Sonoma), in the truck bay.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 12:30 - 5 p.m. - Cloverdale Fire Protection District (451 S. Cloverdale Blvd, Cloverdale), in the truck bay.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1 - 5:30 p.m., Wednesday Jan. 24, 1:30 - 5:45 p.m. - Petaluma Fire District, Petaluma Elks Lodge (2105 S. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma), in the Lodge Meeting Room)

Saturday, Jan. 27, 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Sonoma Co. Fire District Windsor, Newsong Church (167 Arata Lane, Windsor), in the church sanctuary

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1- 6 p.m. - Gold Ridge Fire District Wilmar Station (3825 Bodega Ave., Petaluma), in the truck bay.

Blood Center Hours

If none of these times and places fit your schedule, or if you’d prefer to donate at the nearest Vitalant Santa Rosa Blood Donation Center (3505 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa), you can make an appointment online or call (877) 258-4825. The hours are Monday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

January is National Blood Donor Month, when the winter holidays, seasonal illness and everyone’s busy schedules have driven down the numbers of blood donations while the need for it ‒ accidents, surgeries, transfusions and other medical treatments ‒ stays the same and often increases.

With hospitals, treatment centers and blood donation services describing an urgent and immediate need for blood, the next few weeks are an important time for new and experienced blood donors to make an appointment, roll up their sleeves and help save another person’s life.

For the 18th consecutive year, local firefighters are getting in on the action with what has come to be called the annual Bucket Brigade Challenge, a friendly competition among fire departments in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties. Beginning back in December, and continuing through the end of January, a series of weekly blood drives are hosted in over a dozen cities, with each local fire department attempting to collect the most donations this year, for which that department will win the coveted Bucket Trophy.

Donors receive a cool long-sleeved T-shirt emblazoned with the Bucket Brigade logo and the words Blood Donor on one sleeve.

“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and this doesn't stop during the holidays,” said Kevin Adler, communications director for Vitalant. Since 1943, the Arizona-based nonprofit ‒ formerly named Blood Systems, Inc. ‒ has collected blood from volunteer donors in order to provide blood and various blood products and services to hospitals and clinics across the United States.

Adds Adler, “There is a constant need for blood.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, just a single blood donation can save up to three people’s lives. Since most people can donate blood about every three months, there are many who make is a regular habit to donate three or four times a year. Still, according to statistics from America’s Blood Centers, only 3% of all eligible donors in America (that’s about 50% of the population) have ever made an appointment to donate blood.

“The Bucket Brigade takes place when it is historically the most challenging time of year to bring in donors,” said Adler. “Thousands have given blood over the course of the Bucket Brigade’s 18 year history. While we are seeing a small uptick in donors this year compared to last year, we are still not seeing as many donors as we have seen in previous years.”

Among the various reasons people give for not donating blood, a common one is simple unfamiliarity with the process, which can seem intimidating until it’s been experienced. Sometimes, it’s helpful to know ahead of time just what to expect. So, with six Sonoma County blood drives left in the Bucket Brigade Challenge, here is a step-by-step guide to how to donate blood as part of the effort.

Make an appointment

The first step is to decide when and where you want to give blood (see sidebar). The Bucket Brigade has remaining drives planned in Petaluma, Geyserville, Sonoma, Windsor and Cloverdale. Additionally, donations can be given at the Vitalant offices in Santa Rosa.

Some of these donation sites will employ a Vitalant Bloodmobile, a sleekly designed vehicle that was once a school bus, and now has four stations for blood donations, with full facilities for collecting and storing donations. At some blood drive sites, a clinic is set up inside a meeting room or church sanctuary.

Several participating fire departments create a pop-up clinic within the truck bay of the station.

To make an appointment online visit Donors.Vitalant.org. Enter your zip code or other information to find a nearby donation location, which will appear on a list beginning with the closest date. Once you’ve selected the day and place you’d like, click on “See Times” for a list of available donation times. Click on the time of your choice, then you will be asked to log in or create an account. Once that’s done, click on the “Confirm Appointment” button, and you are all set.

Keep your login information handy, because on the day of your appointment, you have the option of logging back on to complete a Fast Track Health History questionnaire, which will save you about 20 minutes once you arrive at your donation location. Also, should you need to cancel your appointment, you’ll need to log back on, where it’s easy to find you scheduled donation and simply hit “Cancel,” assuring that your space will now be available to other donors.

Prepare for your donation

It is advised to sleep well the night before a blood donation, so that you will be well-rested when you arrive. It is also a good idea to be well-hydrated, so make sure to be drinking plenty of water the day before and leading up to the donation appointment.

On the morning of your donation, log onto the Vitalant site, and click on “Fast Trak Health History,” where you will field a thorough volley of mandatory questions about your health, medications, education level, country of origin, sexual contacts, use of drugs, recent tattoos or piercings and your recent travel history.

Donors are encouraged to eat healthy, low-fat meals before your appointment, choosing things like beans and lentils, nuts and seeds, leafy green and fruits over french fries, donuts or ice cream.

Dress comfortably, with either a short-sleeved shirt or one with sleeves that easily be rolled up above the elbow. Make sure you have identification will you because it will be required when you arrive at the donation point. Always aim to arrive 15 minutes early or so, in case there are additional questions or paperwork to take care of.

Give yourself an hour or so

In general, though the donation process itself will take only 10-15 minutes or so, most people spend 45 minutes to an hour, including initial check-in and a rest period once your donation is complete.

When you arrive, check in, and present your ID, a number of initial steps will be taken to make sure you are healthy and ready for your donation. Your blood pressure, pulse and temperature will be checked, and you be given a quick finger-prick ‒ using a handy little tool called a lancet ‒ from which a drop or two of blood will be tested in a machine called a HemoCue, to determine your iron level.

On occasion, a person can be deferred from donating right then due to elevated blood pressure or an abnormal heart rate. Iron levels can be low due to such factors as a woman's menstrual cycle. In such cases, a donor may be asked to reschedule for another day.

In most cases, the health check goes quickly, and donors are relocated to the donation area, where they are seated in a comfortable position, usually on a reclining “donor bed.” This is where having a short-sleeved shirt is helpful, as you arm will be cleaned and sterilized, and the blood is drawn while you relax. If you choose, you can watch the blood slowly fill a small plastic bag hanging near the bed. Generally, a full blood donation is 500 milliliters, or about 17 ounces. Once complete, a bandage is wrapped around your arm, and should remain in place for several hours.

Refreshment and recovery

After the donation, you will slowly stand and be escorted to a refreshment area, where you will be offered a healthy snack and something to drink as you body adjusts to the change. Some people feel a bit of dizziness for a short while afterwards. After about 10-15 minutes, you should be ready to go on with your day.

Donors are advised to refrain from vigorous activity and exercise for 48 hours after donating blood. It is considered wise to eat foods that are iron-rich and high in Vitamin-C for your next meal or so.

Once you remove your bandage, keep the area clean by washing it in soap and water.

Some donors celebrate their donation by immediately making another appointment, while taking in the awareness that with this one short activity, they’ve helped another one-to-three people in a special way. Many who become regular donors are those whose lives were saved by people who took the time to do just what you just did. The refreshment area of the average blood drive site is generally filled with people who ‒ between bites of a granola bar and sips of orange juice ‒ have exactly those kinds of stories to tell.

But it all begins with making an appointment.

As Adler previously said, now is a good time to start donating, or get back in the habit, as the case might be, and not just for the T-shirt or other incentives currently being offered.

“We see the fewest donors during December and January than anytime during the year,” he said. “That is why having the Bucket Brigade is so important. Having local firefighters encourage eligible donors in their community is a huge motivating factor. Firefighters know first-hand how vital blood can be in saving lives.”

Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Locations

The 18th annual Bucket Brigade challenge is running through Jan. 31 at these locations within Sonoma County. To schedule a donation during the blood drive visit vitalant.org/bucketbrigade

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 1 - 6 p.m. - Northern Sonoma Co. Fire Protection District, Geyserville Station (20975 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville), in the truck bay.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1 - 6 p.m. - Sonoma Valley Fire District (630 Second Street West, Sonoma), in the truck bay.

Thursday, Jan. 18, 12:30 - 5 p.m. - Cloverdale Fire Protection District (451 S. Cloverdale Blvd, Cloverdale), in the truck bay.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1 - 5:30 p.m., Wednesday Jan. 24, 1:30 - 5:45 p.m. - Petaluma Fire District, Petaluma Elks Lodge (2105 S. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma), in the Lodge Meeting Room)

Saturday, Jan. 27, 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Sonoma Co. Fire District Windsor, Newsong Church (167 Arata Lane, Windsor), in the church sanctuary

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1- 6 p.m. - Gold Ridge Fire District Wilmar Station (3825 Bodega Ave., Petaluma), in the truck bay.

Blood Center Hours

If none of these times and places fit your schedule, or if you’d prefer to donate at the nearest Vitalant Santa Rosa Blood Donation Center (3505 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa), you can make an appointment online or call (877) 258-4825. The hours are Monday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor