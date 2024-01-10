Blood drives and ‘Bucket Brigades’

If none of these times and places fit your schedule, or if you’d prefer to donate at the nearest Vitalant Santa Rosa Blood Donation Center (3505 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa), you can make an appointment online or call (877) 258-4825. The hours are Monday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 18th annual Bucket Brigade challenge is running through Jan. 31 at these locations within Sonoma County. To schedule a donation during the blood drive visit vitalant.org/bucketbrigade

January is National Blood Donor Month, when the winter holidays, seasonal illness and everyone’s busy schedules have driven down the numbers of blood donations while the need for it ‒ accidents, surgeries, transfusions and other medical treatments ‒ stays the same and often increases.

With hospitals, treatment centers and blood donation services describing an urgent and immediate need for blood, the next few weeks are an important time for new and experienced blood donors to make an appointment, roll up their sleeves and help save another person’s life.

For the 18th consecutive year, local firefighters are getting in on the action with what has come to be called the annual Bucket Brigade Challenge, a friendly competition among fire departments in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties. Beginning back in December, and continuing through the end of January, a series of weekly blood drives are hosted in over a dozen cities, with each local fire department attempting to collect the most donations this year, for which that department will win the coveted Bucket Trophy.

Donors receive a cool long-sleeved T-shirt emblazoned with the Bucket Brigade logo and the words Blood Donor on one sleeve.

“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and this doesn't stop during the holidays,” said Kevin Adler, communications director for Vitalant. Since 1943, the Arizona-based nonprofit ‒ formerly named Blood Systems, Inc. ‒ has collected blood from volunteer donors in order to provide blood and various blood products and services to hospitals and clinics across the United States.

Adds Adler, “There is a constant need for blood.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, just a single blood donation can save up to three people’s lives. Since most people can donate blood about every three months, there are many who make is a regular habit to donate three or four times a year. Still, according to statistics from America’s Blood Centers, only 3% of all eligible donors in America (that’s about 50% of the population) have ever made an appointment to donate blood.

“The Bucket Brigade takes place when it is historically the most challenging time of year to bring in donors,” said Adler. “Thousands have given blood over the course of the Bucket Brigade’s 18 year history. While we are seeing a small uptick in donors this year compared to last year, we are still not seeing as many donors as we have seen in previous years.”

Among the various reasons people give for not donating blood, a common one is simple unfamiliarity with the process, which can seem intimidating until it’s been experienced. Sometimes, it’s helpful to know ahead of time just what to expect. So, with six Sonoma County blood drives left in the Bucket Brigade Challenge, here is a step-by-step guide to how to donate blood as part of the effort.

Make an appointment

The first step is to decide when and where you want to give blood (see sidebar). The Bucket Brigade has remaining drives planned in Petaluma, Geyserville, Sonoma, Windsor and Cloverdale. Additionally, donations can be given at the Vitalant offices in Santa Rosa.

Some of these donation sites will employ a Vitalant Bloodmobile, a sleekly designed vehicle that was once a school bus, and now has four stations for blood donations, with full facilities for collecting and storing donations. At some blood drive sites, a clinic is set up inside a meeting room or church sanctuary.

Several participating fire departments create a pop-up clinic within the truck bay of the station.

To make an appointment online visit Donors.Vitalant.org. Enter your zip code or other information to find a nearby donation location, which will appear on a list beginning with the closest date. Once you’ve selected the day and place you’d like, click on “See Times” for a list of available donation times. Click on the time of your choice, then you will be asked to log in or create an account. Once that’s done, click on the “Confirm Appointment” button, and you are all set.

Keep your login information handy, because on the day of your appointment, you have the option of logging back on to complete a Fast Track Health History questionnaire, which will save you about 20 minutes once you arrive at your donation location. Also, should you need to cancel your appointment, you’ll need to log back on, where it’s easy to find you scheduled donation and simply hit “Cancel,” assuring that your space will now be available to other donors.

Prepare for your donation

It is advised to sleep well the night before a blood donation, so that you will be well-rested when you arrive. It is also a good idea to be well-hydrated, so make sure to be drinking plenty of water the day before and leading up to the donation appointment.