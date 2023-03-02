‘Blues’ is back at Cinnabar Theater

Just in time for Women’s History Month, Cinnabar Theater presents “Blues is a Woman,” a one-night-only event blending a jukebox musical and a blues concert with a covert history lesson. Initially workshopped in 2017 around the Bay Area (including Petaluma’s Cinnabar), Pamela Rose’s show is a unique performance piece showcasing the voices of women who created the blues and with it changed the American Music Industry.

“All these women were so ballsy!” Rose says when asked what she was trying to accomplish with this piece, which Cinnabar guests can experience on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. “I wanted to ensure that these women and their histories are celebrated.”

For Rose, the initial inspiration for “Blues is a Woman” came while researching for a book about the women songwriters of Tin Pan Alley. A musician and musical historian herself, Rose found that there were was a lack of awareness about the women formed and shaped the genre.

“The first time most people heard the blues was from their mothers,” she notes.

The blues evolved from a long tradition of African American “trouble songs” sung by mothers trying to quiet restless children and ease domestic life. These songs were handed down from mother to daughter, and would evolve into what historian Angela Y. Davis – in her book “Blues Legacies and Black Feminism” – says is a distinctive feature of the blues’ “fearless unadorned realism.”

But that’s not all the Blues have to offer in the show.

“I also wanted to make sure it’s salty, fun and deeply moving,” Rose said.

In keeping with her commitment to putting these women’s voices in the forefront, Rose points out that every song performed in the show was written either by a female artist – such as “Ma” Rainey and Bessie Smith – or was significantly altered by a woman like Edda James, to make the songs their own.

One of the most significant things about the artists whose works Rose chose for the piece is how they came from a class, race and gender that made them powerless in American society. These women sang about political, sexual and personal freedom. They used music to tell a whole generation of women that they did not have to put up with abusive relationships or settle for domestic servitude.

"Blues is a Woman“ suggests that an ethereal blues woman is able to see how the raising of black women’s voices through music has changed the past, present and future. And yes, Pamela Rose is white, but she will be the first to tell you that the blues is about black women’s voices.

“This is not a white woman’s story to tell,” Rose says, noting that from the beginning the Blues, like all African American music, suffered from a lot of appropriation. So how does a white Blues-and-Jazz singer tell the story of the Blues?

She assembles a racially diverse ensemble of female musicians.

Together, they molded the story for two years. Rose notes that some conversations about race that happened between the white and black members of the ensemble ended up in the piece almost verbatim. Some moments in the show, like the Blues itself, couldn’t be written down.

“There is nothing that can convey the full meaning of (drummer) Daria Johnson raising her eyebrows at something a white woman says,” Rose laughs.

Johnson, by the way, is an accomplished drummer, actor and singer herself. The band/ensemble also consists of Pat Wilder on the guitar, an essential element of the blues since not many musicians are capable of making the instrument hit the “blue” notes. It takes a special technique and Wilder is one of the best. Kristen Strom is both a singer and a Jazz saxophone player who has toured the country as a musician, Jennifer Jolly on the piano is a longtime faculty member at the California Jazz Conservatory, and bassist Ruth Davies has two Grammys to her name.

Overall “Blues is a Woman” isn’t really about the Blues so much as it is about the need for women to be heard, and the power inherent in the intersection of song and storytelling. Rose worries about a post-COVID-19 world where every type of performance has lost significant amounts of audience and performers.

Rose notes that people should not feel ashamed of being cautious, but should find a way to balance caution with preserving these art forms, because artists need audiences. Without them, women following in the steps of Ma Rainey and Etta James will be silenced – and they worked too hard to lose it now.

“Great music,” says Rose, “only happens live.”