Rabbi Ted Feldman left some big shoes to fill upon his retirement last year from Petaluma’s B’nai Israel Jewish Center. But the congregation’s new music-playing, event-planning, “big tent” rabbi may be just the person to fill them.

“Music is the international language,” said Rabbi Shalom Bochner in a recent interview with the Argus-Courier. And that’s why, he explained, “I am very serious about creating a Jewish jam band that will play before some of our services and gatherings.”

Bochner, 55, has been leading the local congregation since July, and said he is still meeting with congregants, learning the ropes, and “beginning to put the pieces together of what this Jewish center looks like in soon-to-be 2024.”

To him, B’nai Israel is not just a congregation.

“I really take seriously the idea of it being a Jewish center,” he said, meaning the synagogue at 740 Western Ave. is, besides a place a worship, a local resource and “place of Jewish music, and culture and food, for members and non-members.”

Bochner said he’s planning a “thoughtful, curated schedule,” available to congregants and non-congregants alike, of community meals, musical events, film festivals and other fun offerings.

“Being a big tent is to really think beyond our four walls,” he said. “We’re not a religion – we’re certainly not just a religion. We’re a culture.”

Culturally speaking, then, what does a Jewish jam band sound like?

“A Jewish jam band to me sounds like an improvisational band that is comfortable playing Hasidic rock and klezmer music but with a jam bent, and is comfortable playing anything … that would fit the mood” at B’nai Israel’s events.

Bochner would undoubtedly be in that band, as the rabbi is no stranger to the stage. As noted in a Sept. 7 article by The Jewish News of Northern California, “Bochner, who plays guitar, is also the drummer for the Berkeley-based Jewish rock band the Ferris Wheels.”

“I want us to get on the map as the cool shul,” he told that publication, using the Yiddish word for a synagogue like B’nai Israel.

Although a longtime Berkeley resident, Bochner’s enthusiasm for Petaluma is palpable, and he said he and his wife Shoshana plan to move here after their youngest child graduates high school.

“Petaluma has been on my radar as a city and community for decades,” he said, adding that he first discovered the town after moving back to California from Seattle in the 1990s.

“I wanted to find a place that had great outdoor access, and a Jewish community.” Petaluma has those things and more, he said, pointing to its beauty, charm and neighborliness.

Besides looking ahead, Bochner has his eyes on the here and now, especially in the midst of the Jewish high holidays: Rosh Hashanah was Sept. 15-17, Yom Kippur is Sept. 24-25, Sukkot starts Sept. 29, and there’s more after that.

“The days of awe,” Bochner called them, and he emphasized that “All of them are meant to be joyful, and meant to be uplifting.”

For this religious leader, joy, worship, community and music are all aspects of the same thing, and go hand-in-hand at B’nai Israel.

“My happiest face is probably either behind a drum kit or hiking in the Eastern Sierra,” he said. “I can’t imagine anything here that doesn’t involve music.”

For a full schedule of holiday events or to RSVP, visit the B’nai Israel Jewish Center website at bnaiisrael.net.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.