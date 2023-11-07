Bodega Bay is the place to go for … great lasagna?

Ginochio’s Kitchen is holding a Lasagna Pop-up at its Bodega Bay location this Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. We have never had lasagna from Ginochio’s, but love everything else we’ve had from them, so this should be no different.

If you’ve never heard of Ginochio’s, that’s because a lot of us Petalumans don’t get a chance to explore Bodega Bay’s food scene like we should. There are quite a few great options out on the coast, even if fish isn’t your thing. Ginochio’s has excellent everything, including chili and barbecue. In fact, the first time we tried Ginochio’s barbecue brisket was at Stumptown Revival a few years ago, where they ended up going on to win 1st Prize.

Now that the Central Valley visitors aren’t running from the heat and clogging up our coastal favorites, it’s a great time to take a leisurely drive out to Ginochio’s to finally try their food (or have it again, for those of us in the know). And unbeknownst to most, Ginochio’s even offers catering, which is a great way to mix things up as you’re thinking about what to offer your guests or co-workers at your next holiday party. (Ginochio’s is currently taking pre-orders for smoked and glazed hams for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.)

For Friday’s Lasagna Pop-up, advance reservations and pre-orders are encouraged, but we do have confirmation that walk-ins should be available too. Dinner is $24 for cheese lasagna, Caesar salad and focaccia bread, with drinks and brownie and lemon bar desserts available for purchase.

Ginochio’s is located at 1410 Bay Flat Rd. in Bodega Bay, and can be reached at 707-377-4359 or www.ginochioskitchen.com.