Bodega Bay Oyster Co. open house shows off wine, art, new menu

Bodega Bay Oyster Company will host an open house on Friday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. to introduce their newly updated menu, as well as share some local wine and art. Hobo Wines will be pouring tastings, and local artist Mary Fassbinder will be showcased.

Mary owns Fassbinder Gallery on Western Ave, next to Ray’s Delicatessen & Tavern, and is probably best known for her National Parks Project, where she visited all 59 National Parks and painted each one. The Argus-Courier wrote a feature about her project back in 2018.

Bodega Bay Oyster Co. has always offered great locally caught and harvested seafood and other tasty treats, as well as an excellent local beer and wine selection. Owner Lindsey Strain has grown up here her whole life, with her parents starting the company back in 1985, and her family dating back through generations of West Marin ranching. She has a real connection to a lot of very small wine producers, and so it is always a pleasure to stop in to her shop on the way out to the coast, or even just as a quick mini “out of town” trip, to see what wines she is serving alongside her excellent seafood.

Bodega Bay Oyster Co. is located at 12830 Valley Ford Road – which for those, like me, who grew up thinking Bodega ran all the way from Petaluma to Bodega Bay, is the same road that starts off as Washington/Bodega here in Petaluma. The open house is free, but you must register at www.bodegabayoyster.com.

Elks de Mayo

If you are looking for something to do to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, and don’t want to brave the Mexican restaurant scene that night, the Elks Lodge has you covered. They will be celebrating with a buffet dinner starting at 5 p.m. and are encouraging guests to dress in style for the occasion – and don’t forget your sombrero.

As a reminder: Cinco de Mayo is largely a Mexican-American celebration. It is marked ceremonially in Mexico, but the big celebrations really started here in California back in the 1860s, in honor of a victory by the Mexican Army over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Over 100 years later, beer companies figured out they could sell more by advertising around the Cinco de Mayo celebrations here in the U.S. Since the 1980s, when the companies started their Cinco de Mayo ad campaigns, beer sales around that day rivaled those around the Super Bowl.

So it’s not quite the corporate holiday that, say, Valentine’s Day is, but it isn’t Mexican Independence Day either (that’s actually Sept. 16).

Gardening workshop

The UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County will present a mini-workshop gardening series at Petaluma Bounty, 55 Shasta Ave., on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help kick off the official reopening of Bounty Farm’s Unity Garden.

The Master Gardeners will hold short 15-20 minute workshops, including “raised bed planting in spring/summer, easy irrigation and timer installation, fun-themed container gardening, using a wire basket to keep rodents away, can-do composting and springtime children’s garden crafts.” These workshops are free, so there is no need to sign up in advance – just drop in whenever you want. For more information visit www.petalumabounty.org.

Unity Garden says it “was founded in 2017 with the intention of creating a garden area at Bounty Community Farm that represents the diversity of our community, generates experiential and educational spaces for children, individuals and families to engage with the farm and garden, and promotes visibility of Bounty Community Farm from the street.”