Last year, on March 12, the Argus-Courier ran an interview with bestselling author Chris Bohjalian, who at the time was planning a visit to Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Books to meet fans and talk about his (then) new book “The Red Lotus,” which had been recently released in hardcover and getting strong reviews from lit reviewers.

The Copperfield’s event was scheduled for March 25, though the actual interview for the newspaper article took place in the first week of the month. The coronavirus was a “concern,” of course, but there were still plenty of local folks who believed we might not be subjected to the closures and cancelations being experienced in other parts of the country and the world. Bohjalian talked about the virus in the interview, in part because the book is about efforts to stop a potential global pandemic. In the interview, Bohjalian (“Midwives,” “The Flight Attendant”) made a joke, riffing off the fact that some readers were crediting him with being able to predict the future in his writing. “If I'm going to be in the zeitgeist,” he said, “I kind of wish I'd written a book about the cure for cancer.”

Ten months later, “The Red Lotus” is now out in paperback, and though no plans currently exist for Bohjalian to do any kind of remote author event, the book is riding a wave of success powered by his general popularity and reputation as a writer of well-crafted thrillers, the obvious current-event timeliness of the topic, and a number of glowing critical notices.

All of which explains why, in its first week of release in softcover, “The Red Lotus” – set partly in Vietnam, and filled with juicy stuff about plots and conspiracies – is the No. 5 bestselling book in Petaluma this week.

The No. 1 book is Madeline Miller’s fantasy novel “Circe” (up a notch from No. 2 last week), followed by Glennon Doyle’s “Untamed” (No. 2), it being a collection of entertaining autobiographical essays. In the No. 3 spot is last week’s No. 1, Ann Patchett’s sweeping novel “The Dutch House,” and in No. 4 is Ta-Nehisi Coates’ astonishing 2019 historical science-fiction novel “The Water Dancer,” set in the pre-Civil War Antebellum South, concerning an enslaved man with the power of photographic memory (with certain pieces missing) and the ability to instantly transport people across vast distances with his mind.

Here are the full Top 10 books on Petaluma’s Fiction & Nonfiction and Kids & Young Adults bestsellers lists.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

2. ‘Untamed,’ by Glennon Doyle

3. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett

4. ‘The Water Dancer,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates

5. ‘The Red Lotus,’ by Chris Bohjalian

6. ‘Day Hikes Around Sonoma County,’ by Robert Stone

7. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer

8. ‘A Promised Land,’ by Barack Obama

9. ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ by Walter Tevis

10. ‘The House in the Cerulean Sea,’ by T.J. Klune

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dark Secret,’ by Tui Sutherland

2. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey

3. ‘The One and Only Bob,’ by Katherine Applegate

4. ‘Margaret’s Unicorn,’ by Briony May Smith

5. ‘Matilda,’ by Roald Dahl

6. ‘The Miniature World of Marvin & James,’ by Elise Boach

7. ‘Max and the Midknights: Battle of the Bodkins,’ by Lincoln Peirce

8. ‘Fake Blood,’ by Whitney Gardner

9. ‘A Wolf Called Wander,’ by Rosanne Parry

10. ‘Who Was Martin Luther King, Jr.?’ by Lisbeth Kaiser

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)