Bonchon’s ‘crazy-crispy Korean fried chicken’ now available in Petaluma

For all you locals eagerly awaiting the arrival of KFC (Korean fried chicken) to our neck of the woods: The wait is over.

The company announced this week that Bonchon, “a leader in fast-casual Asian fusion dining,” is opening its doors in the Deer Creek Village shopping center with a grand opening celebration this Thursday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We look forward to welcoming people of all ages to enjoy Bonchon at our grand opening and for years to come,” said franchisee Loc Nguyen, owner of the new restaurant at 447 N. McDowell Blvd. (where Friedman’s is located).

The local Bonchon is said to be creating “about 30 new jobs” in town, and is welcome among fried chicken aficionados for its “hand-battered, double-fried, crazy-crispy Korean fried chicken.”

For those who prefer their chicken merely crispy, instead of crazy-crispy, Bonchon also has other options, including potstickers, chicken katsu, bulgogi and kimchi.