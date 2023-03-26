Book-to-television adaptations key to Petaluma bestsellers

Book-to-television adaptations are key to some of this week’s Petaluma bestsellers.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 26, 2023, 2:00PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of March 20-26, 2023

Continuing its remarkable streak at the top of our local Bestselling Books List this week is Frances Rivetti’s “The House on Liberty Street,” once again the No. 1 book in Petaluma. Since its release last holiday season, local interest in the book has stayed impressively high, with enthusiastic word-of-mouth making it a certified Petaluma hit.

The tight, entertaining drama has some stiff competition this week, however, from Jacqueline Winspear’s “The White Lady” (No. 2), which will likely see a big bump next week after the popular author’s bookstore appearance here in Petaluma on Monday, March 27 at Copperfield’s. There is nothing like a live bookstore appearance to drive up awareness and enthusiasm for a good historical thriller.

It is a bit harder to guess what has pulled Bonnie Gamus’ “Lessons in Chemstry” (this week’s No. 3 book) back onto the bestseller list, aside from the fact that the author is totally in her elements here – and yes, that was a chemistry joke. The 2022 novel was last seen in the local Top 10 in December, when it was rereleased in paperback. Like its companions in this week’s Top Three, the book features a strong, hard-to-predict woman at the center of the story, which follows a brilliant chemist who is accidentally propelled to stardom as the host of a 1960s cooking show.

Raised in Seattle and now living in London, Gamus worked as a copywriter for years before debuting with “Lessons in Chemistry,” the reaction to which has been explosive. Since it materialized in bookstores in April of 2022, the book has gone on to be sold in 35 countries, and already has a television adaptation in the works. The show, to broadcast on Apple TV in late 2023 will star Brie Larson in the lead, with a supporting cast that includes Lewis J. Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Aja Naomi King (“How to Succeed in Murder”) and Beau Bridges, who was featured in last year’s HBO charmer “A Christmas Mystery,” filmed right here in Petaluma.

Meanwhile, speaking of book-to-series adaptations, this week’s No. 5 book is Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones & the Six,” which first appeared on Petaluma’s bestseller list in 2021, and is back in readers minds again because of the hit Netflix series based on the novel.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll be saying something similar a year from now about “The House of Liberty Street.”

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The House on Liberty Street: Home of Second Chances,’ by Frances Rivetti – From local author Frances Rivetti comes a family drama set right here in Petaluma, when a stranger threatens to change the lives of four women on Christmas Eve.

2. ‘The White Lady,’ by Jacqueline Winspear – From the bestselling author of the Maisie Dobbs mystery series comes a new heroine, a former WWI child-spy recruited as a young woman by the Belgian Resistance during the Nazi occupation of Belgium in WWII.

3. ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ by Bonnie Garmus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

4. ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,’ by Gabrielle Zevin – An entertaining novel about young video game enthusiasts – two of who racked up hours of playing “Oregon Trail” together as kids – joining up to create a brand new, hopefully world-changing game.

5. ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid – From the author of “Malibu Rising” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” this 2019 novel is partly a mystery exploring what happened to a popular ‘70s band that broke up suddenly years ago. The Netflix series based on the book is currently airing, and is a massive hit, which could be why the book is back on the bestsellers list.

6. ‘Legends & Lattes’ – Travis Baldree – Written by a professional video game designer turned audio book narrator, this charmingly quirky and eccentric fantasy gem is about a warrior orc seeking a quieter life by opening a coffeeshop in a city where coffee is as rare as a book about warriors that is actually love and friendship, which is what this is, and so much more.

7. ‘The Creative Act,’ by Rick Rubin – Music producer Ricker Rubin presents an encouraging little book about turning the act of creation – and act he insists everyone is capable of – into a way of life, by embracing play, exploration and all the possibilities of the word “yes.”

8. ‘Master of Djinn,’ by P. Djeli Clark – Known mainly for short fiction and novellas, Clark finally delivers a full-length novel, and it’s a stunner: a fantasy-mystery-epic set in 1912 Cairo, following the life-and-death adventures of Fatma el-Sha’aeawi, the youngest woman at the Ministry of Alchemy, Enchantments and Supernatural Entities.

9. ‘It Ends with Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A 2016 novel about abuse and resilience told as a romance where things go wrong, but with plenty of surprises and twists along the way.

10. ‘52 Weekend Adventures in Northern California,’ by Tom Sienstra – Subtitled “My Favorite Outdoor Getaways,” this 2020 guidebook delvers on its promise: a whole year’s worth of exciting, scenery-filled suggestions of exceptional places to visit in Northern California.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Hilo: Gina and the Last City on Earth,’ by Judd Winick – The latest in this bestselling series brings another world-destroying threat, one which only the brave and creative Gina – with her best friends and animals in tow – has what it takes to stop.

2. ‘Bea Wolf,’ by Zach Weinersmith – A brand-new graphic novel for middle school readers, “Bea Wolf” is a modernized retelling of the “Beowulf” legend, this one set around a tree house built by kids who must fend off a fun-hating adult with the power to turn children in grown-ups.

3. ‘Dinosaur Club: T-Rex Attack,’ by Rex Stone – Another in the popular series of educational adventures and dinosaurs and the kids who love them.

4. ‘Goodnight Moon,’ by Margaret Wise Brown – A padded board-book version of the classic story of a baby rabbit being lulled to sleep by cleverly repetitive prose and an old woman saying hush.

5. ‘The Babysitters Club: Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery,’ by Ann M. Martin – The babysitting adventures just keep on coming. This one involves a mystery and some not-so-lucky twists and turns.

6. ‘The Easter Bunny's Guessing Game,’ by Edward Miller – An interactive board book/game about, you guessed it, the Easter Bunny.

7. ‘Scythe,’ by Neal Shusterman – The first novel in the bestselling “Arc of a Scythe” series about a future Earth where disease and aging have been eradicated and teens are trained to become Scythes, independent killers whose job it is to thin the population of the planet.

8. ‘The Adventures of Sophie Mouse: A New Friend,’ by Poppy Green – Another entry in the popular series about a mouse and her woodland friends.

9. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations,’ by Dav Pilkey – In book five of this popular series, Hilo’s universe-wide adventure finally brings him face-to-face with the villainous Razorwark, resulting in the epic confrontation Hilo originally came to Earth to avoid.

10. ‘Stick Dog,’ by Tom Watson – The one thing you need to know about the central character in this popular series of illustrated books is that Stick Dog is hungry. And stick dog can want, crave, chase, take and eat just about anything.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.

