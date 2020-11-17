Boozy gift options from Petaluma producers
Sonoma Coast Spirits has introduced several new holiday libations, including Pumpkin Spice Vodka, Peppermint Vodka and Peanut Butter Whiskey. I recently had the opportunity to try these and as always with SCS’s spirits, found them to be smoother than I was expecting. I am not much of a spirit drinker, but was able to sample these straight from the bottle off a room temperature counter top (from a glass, of course) without even making a face, which is rare for me when it comes to booze sampling. They have also expanded their olive oil, adding bacon olive oil alongside Meyers lemon and Persian lime infused olive oils. sonomacoastspirits.com
In collaboration, Mariposa Ice Creamery has joined forces with Sonoma Coast Spirits to introduce a fun holiday two-pack of boozy-flavored ice creams. For this “Holiday Boozy Pint Duos,” which come in a gift box, choose from peanut butter whiskey, dark chocolate peppermint vodka, chocolate cherry cordial (brandy) and one of their stalwarts since day one, brandy caramel. Mariposa is offering curbside pick-up but encourages opting for home delivery as it is safer for everyone and you don’t run the risk of forgetting you have ice cream in your car and possibly running your errands in the wrong order. Flavors are online for order. And along with pints and quarts, Mariposa will have the ever popular, but only seasonally available, chocolate-dipped peppermint bars. Delivers can be scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, as well as on Thanksgiving itself, until noon. mariposaicecreamery.com
Wine pairings
Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance released its final three Thanksgiving recipes paired with local pinot noirs over the weekend. At the beginning of the month PGap posted recipes submitted directly from the winemakers along with that winery’s suggested pairing. The list came out in alphabetical order and included Adobe Road Wines’ Mrs. B’s Lemon Thyme Roasted Turkey; Bruliam Wines’ tangy cranberry relish; Dutton-Goldfield Winery’s leek and mushroom croquettes; Ernest Vineyards’ tray-baked ratatouille and roast beef tenderloin; Keller Estate’s turkey breast roulade stuffed with cranberries and pecans and the braised turkey thigh with caramelized leeks, carrots and celery; McEvoy Ranch’s artichoke spinach dip and Ron Noble Wines’ Yun’s chanterelles, done two ways. For the wine-pairings, check the Facebook page or head to petalumagap.com and sign up for the newsletter. The final three recipes are Sangiacomo Family Wine’s Nonni Maria Julia's Raviolli and Short Rib Gravy paired with their 2017 Robert Road pinot noir; Thirty-Seven Wines’ Wild Mushroom, Sausage and Parmesan Sourdough Stuffing paired with the 2016 Reserve pinot noir; and Trombetta Family Wines’ Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta paired with the 2016 Gap's Crown pinot noir.
While on this topic, here is a great example of why it is doubly rewarding to support our local wineries. Sure, we get great wine, but these wineries then turn around and give back whenever and wherever they can. Through Dec. 5, Keller Estate is holding its annual coat drive, collecting clean, likely used winter coats to benefit the Larkin Street Youth Services in San Francisco. Visitors who participate will receive a two for the price of one tasting. Reservations are required for visits to the winery and can be done at kellerestate.com under the “visit” tab.
Barber Cellars is currently offering one-off custom label printing for its 2018 Gray Haven pinot noir, an excellent wine that we enjoyed recently when paired with Street Social for a collaboration dinner. And I am not talking here about having to order an entire case with identical messages on each bottle. You can order a single bottle with whatever personal message you would like, so long as it fits. Never short on humor, an example listed on the website reads, “Glad you’re on the team! See you at the Christmas Party. -Nakatomi Corp.,” a reference to the original “Die Hard” movie, which many consider an unsung hero of Christmas movies. barbercellars.com
Thanksgiving add-ons
For those that missed last week’s Thanksgiving dinner article, you may be running out of time. Several eateries have already sold out, which in a way is great news. Over on Petaluma Foodies we had a few grinches who claimed Thanksgiving was absolutely ruined because they didn’t get their order placed in time, but the majority of the crowd immediately pointed out that if you can afford a fancy Thanksgiving dinner from a restaurant or caterer you already have a lot to be thankful for. But also we should be happy to see so much great support for our local restaurants and caterers. Holiday meals like Thanksgiving and Christmas are about all they have to make up for all those holiday party cancellations.