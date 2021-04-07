Subscribe

Boro Baba Modern Persian pops up in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
April 7, 2021, 9:00AM

With very little experience in Middle Eastern dining, we were excited to get to participate in Boro Baba Modern Persian’s first pop-up dinner, which occurred this past Sunday at La Dolce Vita. Apparently, we were not the only ones.

The place was as packed as social distancing would allow and La Dolce owner Sahar Gharai said the specialty menu had sold out. Thankfully, we had heeded my own warning and ordered well in advance. While waiting for our meal to be prepared, we enjoyed a glass of one of our favorite wines — txakolina — a low-alcohol, young tart white wine from the Basque Country.

I caught up with Boro Baba owner Navid Manoochehri earlier in the week and learned that he is a Petaluma native and his very first job was as a busser at JM Rosen’s Waterfront Grill, which used to be where TAPS sits now.

“I then got my chops working front of house for Thomas Keller for almost 10 years (Bouchon Bakery and Ad Hoc),” said Navid. “I also worked for Tomales Bay Foods, selling cheese, for a few years.”

Navid took a few years off of food but hated it and so is back to launch his own brand, for which he hopes to find a brick and mortar location soon.

What I failed to ask Navid was why he chose the name Boro Baba which is Iranian slang for “no way” or “never mind.” I am sure there is a good story behind the name choice, but for us, the “no way” definitely applied to the pleasant surprise we felt about the flavors of all the dishes, both on their own, and when we experimented with mixing.

For some, it can be intimidating to try a new cuisine but after so many successful “experiments” throughout our adult life, we now simply dive into the deep end whenever we see something new. With Boro Baba, we did not even bother to ask about details, but simply ordered one of everything. The menu is still limited, so the bill for three mains and four sides, plus drinks and dessert, was well under $100, even with tip. As anticipated, it provided leftovers that were thoroughly enjoyed the next day for both lunch and dinner.

We started our meal with a taste of the Doogh (yogurt-mint soda) and Albaloo Soda (sour cherry soda), which were both on the sour side. On their own, they were a surprise to my sweet-toothed drink palette but ended up going well with the food. We also tried the Saffron-Rose Rice Krispie Treat with pistachios and cinnamon for dessert, which again, was not sweet, but due to the delicate balance of herbs and spices, was a great end to the meal.

For food, we took a quick taste of each of the sides before digging into the mains, starting with the Noon Barbari. We are big fans of flatbread and this one now tops our list of favorites. We wanted to just stop there and devour the whole “loaf” but could not resist the brilliant red, green and purple colors of the next side.

The Shirazi salad was a mix of small tomatoes, cucumber and pickled onions, and topped with sesame and what appeared to be poppy seeds. We expected something that looked like this to be on the vinegar side, but this Shirazi regional specialty relies more heavily on olive oil than vinegar for its lubrication, which was a nice surprise and really let the flavors of the veggies shine.

“At first glance, there are a lot of similarities between Persian food and other foods of the Middle East,” said Navid. “Lots of rice, kabobs, flatbreads, etc. However, I find Persian food to be a bit more delicate in flavors. Lots of herbs, sumac and saffron. Nothing is heavily spiced. Persian palates like flavors that are sweet and tart.”

Sure enough, the Shirazi salad was slightly sweet and slightly tart and chalked full of delicate flavors.

The dill and herb oil were nice accents to the Mast-o-Khiar, which is a cucumber yogurt salad, in this case using Straus Family Creamery yogurt. This was the perfect dip for the Noon Barbari and easily could have been a meal on its own. We finished out our sides tastings with the Essex feta and herb salad, which speaks for itself. And for only $5, it was an unbelievable decadent amount of delicious feta.

The main dishes were Joojeh Kabob, Ribeye Cap Kabob and Ghormé Sabzi. The Joojeh is saffron and yogurt marinated chicken tenders and the Ribeye Cap was our first time having ribeye cap from a restaurant (that I know of), and we were thoroughly impressed. The cap is the cream of the crop when it comes to ribeye and did not disappoint. Both dishes came with basmati rice and a roasted tomato. The meats were thoughtfully seasoned and well cooked, the rice was simply incredible and the charred tomato was a perfect addition to both dishes. Finally, the Ghormé Sabzi was a vegan herb stew with mushrooms, Rancho Gordo beans and meant to be spread over basmati rice.

The Ghormé Sabzi was a blast of incredibly intense flavors when we tasted it straight out of the carton, and once added to the rice, carried itself well and easily could have flavored twice that much rice. For those that enjoy mushrooms, they were incredibly meaty in texture, which added to the heartiness of this dish.

We had preordered, as required for this, their first pop-up, so by the time we picked up our food at La Dolce Vita, we only had a rough recollection of what the menu included. Once we received our food, carted it home and started to devour it, we definitely wanted to know more because the flavors were incredible. Thankfully, Boro Baba included a pre-printed card to help explain some of the flavors and ingredients. This reminded me of the butcher-paper definition “board” that Pearl hangs next to the bar with the answers to all the commonly asked questions about their current (and ever-changing) menu items. A little explanation can go a long way in helping diners enjoy their experience.

From Boro Baba’s info card, we immediately found answers about the small red berries in the rice and why there was a wedge of solid yellow rice included with the white, fluffy basmati rice. Barberries are the fruit of a shrub and are “…chock-full of tartness. They are used to jewel rice dishes, and add another level of flavor to rich meals.” This bejeweling certainly added beauty and flavor to the already incredible rice. As far as the two different colors and textures of rice, we learned from the info card that the darker portion is called “Tadig – literally meaning ‘bottom of the pot,’ this is the most prized part of the rice. The piece included here is done in the Tachin style, which is baked instead of made on the stove top.” I cannot speak highly enough about this rice, which for Boro Baba is clearly more than just a filler.

The card also informed us that the dark, spherical object at the top of the Ghorme Sabzi is not meant to be eaten on its own, but instead, is meant to crumbled and folded into the dish, for those looking for more pucker power. Sure enough, this was a dried lime and is commonly found whole in Persian stews. We worked ours into the stew, as recommended, and thoroughly enjoyed how it expanded the flavors of the dish.

The whole experience was a pleasure to the senses and has us craving more Persian food. Currently, Navid is looking for a brick and mortar location, so if you have any suggestions, send them his way. In the meantime, Boro Baba will continue to offer pop-ups and catering, with announcement online (eatborobaba.com), via Instagram (@eatborobaba) and Argus-Courier’s Tip of My Tongue column, as I learn of them.

