Boro Baba Modern Persian pops up in Petaluma

With very little experience in Middle Eastern dining, we were excited to get to participate in Boro Baba Modern Persian’s first pop-up dinner, which occurred this past Sunday at La Dolce Vita. Apparently, we were not the only ones.

The place was as packed as social distancing would allow and La Dolce owner Sahar Gharai said the specialty menu had sold out. Thankfully, we had heeded my own warning and ordered well in advance. While waiting for our meal to be prepared, we enjoyed a glass of one of our favorite wines — txakolina — a low-alcohol, young tart white wine from the Basque Country.

I caught up with Boro Baba owner Navid Manoochehri earlier in the week and learned that he is a Petaluma native and his very first job was as a busser at JM Rosen’s Waterfront Grill, which used to be where TAPS sits now.

“I then got my chops working front of house for Thomas Keller for almost 10 years (Bouchon Bakery and Ad Hoc),” said Navid. “I also worked for Tomales Bay Foods, selling cheese, for a few years.”

Navid took a few years off of food but hated it and so is back to launch his own brand, for which he hopes to find a brick and mortar location soon.

What I failed to ask Navid was why he chose the name Boro Baba which is Iranian slang for “no way” or “never mind.” I am sure there is a good story behind the name choice, but for us, the “no way” definitely applied to the pleasant surprise we felt about the flavors of all the dishes, both on their own, and when we experimented with mixing.

For some, it can be intimidating to try a new cuisine but after so many successful “experiments” throughout our adult life, we now simply dive into the deep end whenever we see something new. With Boro Baba, we did not even bother to ask about details, but simply ordered one of everything. The menu is still limited, so the bill for three mains and four sides, plus drinks and dessert, was well under $100, even with tip. As anticipated, it provided leftovers that were thoroughly enjoyed the next day for both lunch and dinner.

We started our meal with a taste of the Doogh (yogurt-mint soda) and Albaloo Soda (sour cherry soda), which were both on the sour side. On their own, they were a surprise to my sweet-toothed drink palette but ended up going well with the food. We also tried the Saffron-Rose Rice Krispie Treat with pistachios and cinnamon for dessert, which again, was not sweet, but due to the delicate balance of herbs and spices, was a great end to the meal.

For food, we took a quick taste of each of the sides before digging into the mains, starting with the Noon Barbari. We are big fans of flatbread and this one now tops our list of favorites. We wanted to just stop there and devour the whole “loaf” but could not resist the brilliant red, green and purple colors of the next side.

The Shirazi salad was a mix of small tomatoes, cucumber and pickled onions, and topped with sesame and what appeared to be poppy seeds. We expected something that looked like this to be on the vinegar side, but this Shirazi regional specialty relies more heavily on olive oil than vinegar for its lubrication, which was a nice surprise and really let the flavors of the veggies shine.

“At first glance, there are a lot of similarities between Persian food and other foods of the Middle East,” said Navid. “Lots of rice, kabobs, flatbreads, etc. However, I find Persian food to be a bit more delicate in flavors. Lots of herbs, sumac and saffron. Nothing is heavily spiced. Persian palates like flavors that are sweet and tart.”

Sure enough, the Shirazi salad was slightly sweet and slightly tart and chalked full of delicate flavors.

The dill and herb oil were nice accents to the Mast-o-Khiar, which is a cucumber yogurt salad, in this case using Straus Family Creamery yogurt. This was the perfect dip for the Noon Barbari and easily could have been a meal on its own. We finished out our sides tastings with the Essex feta and herb salad, which speaks for itself. And for only $5, it was an unbelievable decadent amount of delicious feta.

The main dishes were Joojeh Kabob, Ribeye Cap Kabob and Ghormé Sabzi. The Joojeh is saffron and yogurt marinated chicken tenders and the Ribeye Cap was our first time having ribeye cap from a restaurant (that I know of), and we were thoroughly impressed. The cap is the cream of the crop when it comes to ribeye and did not disappoint. Both dishes came with basmati rice and a roasted tomato. The meats were thoughtfully seasoned and well cooked, the rice was simply incredible and the charred tomato was a perfect addition to both dishes. Finally, the Ghormé Sabzi was a vegan herb stew with mushrooms, Rancho Gordo beans and meant to be spread over basmati rice.