Sheryl Crow took to the main stage at BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday wearing a red Wonder Woman T-shirt. And befitting her star power, she dazzled the multigenerational crowd with an energetic set that featured some of her biggest hits.

She was one of 40 acts Sunday, including a half-dozen headliner shows, to close out the third and final day of the 10th annual music festival at the Napa Valley Expo.

Here is a taste of some of the early action Sunday:

Big names scheduled to perform today include Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, Warren G., Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Nas X and headliners on the Jam Cellars Stage, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

For local bands today, don’t miss Honeyboys: While the indie-rock band officially comes from the Central Coast, its lead singer Ari Eisenberg hails from Napa. He was already a singer, songwriter and producer when he met fellow Cal Poly student and guitarist Reese Gardner in San Luis Obispo. After jamming out in Eisenberg’s bedroom studio, the group began to rock around Southern California and release music videos for singles, like their new song “Parachute.” The group, which blends elements of jazz and psychedelic rock into its pop sound, plays BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28, at 2:15 p.m. on the Truly Stage. honeyboysmusic.com.

