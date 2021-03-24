Boulevard Cinemas announces reopening

Boulevard Cinemas 14, Petaluma’s only dedicated movie theater, has announced it will reopen on Wednesday, March 31, just over 12 months after it shut down over COVID-19 concerns last March. The downtown cineplex – owned and operated by the Petaluma-based CinemaWest chain, which also operates 15 other theaters throughout California and Idaho – is currently staffing up in preparation for receiving film-starved patrons for the first time in over a year.

A previously announced July 2020 opening was scuttled following a summertime spike in coronavirus infections across the county.

At the time of the website announcement, the exterior of the theater at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and C Street still displayed the same now-faded movies – “Knives Out,” “Bloodshot,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and others – that were hanging when Boulevard Cinemas was closed on March 17. Two of the “Now Showing” cases have been vandalized, the glass shattered in front of sun-bleached advertisements for “I Still Believe” and “Emma.”

Though no specific films have yet been announced for opening day, local moviegoers were likely encouraged when the chain’s long inactive website stirred to life last week, as a cautious return to live audience screenings began to take hold around the North Bay. Rohnert Park’s Reading cinemas began admitting patrons last Friday, and Santa Rosa’s independent art house Summerfield Cinemas has also announced a March 31 reopening date, along with a number of other theaters owned by Santa Rosa Cinemas, which operates the Summerfield.

Some theaters in Marin County have already opened at reduced capacity, while other entertainment venues in the North Bay begin to announce their own reopenings. Vallejo’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the only theme park in the North Bay and a popular attraction for Petaluma residents until it also shut down most operations last year, will be allowing guests inside and on all rides and attractions, after dabbling last year with an “animal attractions only” model. Santa Rosa’s Safari West, offering tours of its sprawling sanctuary featuring an array of African animals, reopened in late February.

In Petaluma, echoing its preparations last summer as hopes were high for a July reopening, the Boulevard Cinemas’ website is offering detailed descriptions of the safety protocols it plans to follow when the lobby doors swing open again at the end of the month. These include mandatory masks for employees and patrons (except when eating and drinking in your seats), plexiglass barriers at cash registers, a move toward ticketless, contact-free snack-bar and box office purchases, staggered movie times to reduce traffic in lobbies, limited seating in all auditoriums and the conversion of some small auditoriums into private screening rooms for limited-sized groups and families.

A full description of planned safety measures is posted on the Cinemawest website at cinemawest.com.