Boulevard Cinemas pushes back reopening to July 31

Petaluma’s one-and-only movie theater, which announced two weeks ago that it would be reopening to the public on July 10, has decided to delay welcoming back movie-starved patrons until Friday, July 31. Boulevard 14 Cinemas, which has been dark since mid-March due to the State and County-mandated closures of non-essential businesses and indoor gathering places, now says that, with infections rising and over a dozen counties on the State’s “watch list” after attempts to reboot local economies resulted in sharp increases in the numbers of those infected, it’s following along with Governor Newsom’s three-week closure of theaters in many parts of the state.

Though Sonoma County was not named in the Governor’s pronouncement, local officials have stated that the county is likely to face at least some rollback of recent reopenings. Along with theaters, the closures in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Sacramento counties and others include indoor dining and drinking establishments, entertainment centers of various kinds, museums and zoos, and more.

Two weeks ago, with numbers rising, several movie studios announced delays in their planned releases of specific big tentpole films. Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” which had been announced as opening in theaters on July 24, has now been rescheduled for August 21 nationwide. Christopher Nolan’s anticipated “Tenet,” a heavily under-wraps time-bending mystery that’s had film fans speculating for months, will now, says Warner Bros., get its debut on August 12.

Boulevard Cinema was to have opened Russell Crowe’s crime thriller “Unhinged” on July 10, along with a slate of classic films like “Ghostbusters” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

According to James Howard, Executive Director of the Petaluma-based Cinemawest, which operates Boulevard 14 Cienemas and several others around the state, they will be looking eagerly towards July 22, when Newsom’s three-week moratorium tentatively expires.

“We are hoping that on the 22nd, he will allow us to move forward with reopening,” says Howard, adding, “Keep your fingers crossed!”

With its announcement in late June that it was aiming for a July 10 reopening, the theater chain released details on its new safety and sanitation protocols. These include plexiglass barriers at cash registers, a move toward ticketless, contact-free snack-bar and box office purchases, staggered movie times to reduce traffic in lobbies, limited seating in all auditoriums and the conversion of some small auditoriums into private screening rooms for limited-sized groups and families. Though wearing of masks will not be mandated, the theater will be strongly encouraging masks in all public areas, including restrooms and auditoriums, except when eating and drinking.