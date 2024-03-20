Bounce into spring with these hop-happy local events

Easter Bunny Hop-Up Artisan Market

Get in the mood for Easter and pick up some timely treats at The Barn 5400’s ‘hop-up’ market on Saturday, March 23. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can shop local artisans, find the perfect holiday handmade gifts, and get some family photos with Peter Rabbit, captured by local photographer Matt Lau. Described as “a day of joy, community and family fun,” the event takes place at The Barn 5400, at 5400 Old Redwood Highway, N.

The Great Petaluma Egg Hunt

Petaluma’s Sunrise Rotary presents its annual Great Petaluma Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. The beloved event will take place rain or shine, with an egg hunt and other children’s activities, beverages and snacks available, face painting, loads of prizes and chance to meet the Big Bunny himself. This event is intended for kids 12 and under, and is free. Call 707-338-0641 for more information.

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt

The Petaluma Riding and Driving Club is hosting a festive community event on Saturday, March 23. Along with an Easter Brunch (though technically a week before Easter), there will be games and an egg hunt. Food is served from 10 to 11 a.m., , with activities to follow. The cost is $15 for adult members and $17 for adult non-members, $10 for kid members and $12 for kid non-members. This is a horse-free event. Kids participating in the egg hunt should bring their own basket. Tickets may be purchased at PetalumaRidingClub.com.

Egg-Stravaganza

Petaluma Valley Baptist Church (580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway) presents its amazing annual Egg-Stravaganza on Saturday, March 30 from 10-11:30 a.m. The Bible-themed event begins with the puppet-powered storytelling of Gordy and Ms. Michelle, followed by a family activity and a light brunch. The day ends with the egg hunt, divided into three different age groups. The event is free and open to the community.

St. Stupid’s Day

Held annually on April Fool’s Day at Petaluma’s iconic Buckhorn Tavern (615 Petaluma Blvd. S.), the silly, goofy, fun-filled part known as the St. Stupid’s Day celebration has become a certified early Spring tradition. Beginning around 5 p.m., there will be games, prizes and all around tomfoolery sure to leave everyone with a happy smile and some very confusing (if entirely pleasant) memories.