If you go

What: Mac Sabbath, with Hellbender

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. (Doors at 7 p.m.)

Where: The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Cost: $22

Tickets and Information: MysticTheatre.com.

If you are a connoisseur of classic heavy metal, served up with with a side-order of the bizarre and extra helping of jaw-dropping showmanship, then you deserve a break today, and Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre is ready to let you have it your way. Delivering a blend of face-melting musical prowess and old-fashioned, high-energy stagecraft, the one-of-a-kind tribute band Mac Sabbath is coming to Petaluma’s Mystic Theater on Feb. 15, along with the band Hellbender, for what promises to be an unforgettable experience. Honoring the legendary metal band Black Sabbath in a truly unique way, the members of Mac Sabbath dress up as fast-food clowns to perform “drive-thru metal” versions of songs you might remember, but with all new, hilariously off-the-wall lyrics.

“Iron Man” is now “Frying Pan,” “Sweet Leaf” becomes “Sweet Beef,” “Never Say Die” is now “Never Say Diet” and “Symptom of the Universe” gets a fast-food makeover as “Zipping Up the Uniform.”

And the fun doesn’t end there.

The members of Mac Sabbath go by the names Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and The Catburglar, without any additional identification. Dressed up in costumes suggestive of the old McDonaldland TV commercials, headlined by a Ronald McDonald-meets-Paul-Stanley front man, these guys put on quite the show.

The band claims to be from another dimension and the members aren’t easy to catch for an interview. Unless if you go through their manager, Mike Odd, who happens to be the lead singer of the theatrical Los Angeles-based horror-rock band Rosemary’s Billygoat. The story is that Odd was recruited by Mac Sabbath in a fast food restaurant.

To keep themselves mysterious, Mike Odd recently represented the band in a tasty Q&A conversation conducted online by the Argus-Courier’s Emma Molloy. Here is the full interview with the band’s manager.

EMMA MOLLOY: Mac Sabbath has played in Petaluma at least once before, at the Lagunitas Beer Circus in 2018. It appears this is the first time they’ve played the Mystic Theatre. Has the band and the show evolved at all during that time?

MIKE ODD: Always new surprises popping up!

EM: What kind of audience participation if any can audience members expect when going to see Mac Sabbath?

MIKE ODD: Burger-tube clown-surfing human-wave oneness! Bodacious behemoth bouncing-burger beach-ball buffoonery! Plus, splash zone volunteers engaging in Ketchup and mustard tastings and wearings – first 5 rows only.

EM: Mac Sabbath’s musical style is self-described as “drive-thru metal.” Can you expand on that? Which is a more prominent or key element of their sound, the “drive-thru” part or the “metal” part?

MIKE ODD: Well, Ronald is more drive-thru “mental” than anything. He is actually very anti-drive-thru lifestyle, encouraging fans to research their sustenance beyond government junk food propaganda and embrace a slow home-grown organic way of life. Why he thinks people will pick up on the sarcasm of “drive-thru metal” is beyond me. Some clowns are fit to be tied!

EM: The media often describes the music of Mac Sabbath as a “comedy act,” and “an alternative tribute band,” or as “American parody heavy metal” music. How does the band feel about these descriptions, and is there a better way to describe what people will see when they come out to the Mystic?

MIKE ODD: “Legends” never like to be pigeonholed or put into little check boxes. But what they have created has influenced dozens of amateur YouTubers all over the world with dozens of hits, so it is not to be taken lightly.

EM: What has been the band’s best performance and what made it so? In what particular ways do their performances differ from show to show?

MIKE ODD: Best shmest! But most memorable for me was when they played right before Elton John at Outside Lands in Golden Gate park. Honestly, I don’t know what the band was doing because I was focused on the look on Elton’s face! The band mixes it up with different songs and antics. No two shows are ever remotely similar.

EM: As you’ve stated, the messages in many of the songs take a critical view of the fast food industry. During COVID-19 lockdowns, while many restaurants were shuttered and plenty went out of business, fast food franchises thrived, pivoting to new ways of delivering their products with minimal human contact. Have to wonder if the band has incorporated any of that into some new songs. As the fast food industry evolves, does the band evolve along with it?

MIKE ODD: Interesting you should bring this up. Said establishments were serving folks bags of food in drive-thru windows placed on trays as if to say no one touched your food. But easy to assess that the staff behind the window cooking and packing your food do have hands and do use them. So fast food protocol during this period changed in appearance, not in execution. An unnamed music industry mogul pitched to me the idea of an all gas-mask-wearing concert. The fans would buy fitting logo-adorned air canisters at Merch to breath confidently – but the government beat him to it.

EM: Since Mac Sabbath is here to warn us of the evils of fast food, do the members of the band stay true to those beliefs in their own lives? What kinds of diets do they follow?

MIKE ODD: Well, Grimalice is not doing too well with “dieting” as you can see. That purple gumdrop gets bigger every tour. Soon he won’t be able to fit in the van. Jogging alongside should do him good. The rest of them don’t need much willpower as they have transcended the junk food concept. Slayer MacCheese – huge buns, small appetite.

EM: Has the band had any encounters with Black Sabbath members since their private performance for Ozzy Osbourne in 2018 for his reality TV series, “Ozzy & Jack's World Detour”?

MIKE ODD: Black Sabbath has always been very kind, posting Mac videos on their socials. Geezer Butler and the burger boys were seen lurking around the “Bowling for Ronnie Dio” cancer benefit. There are pictures floating around somewhere. Grimalice was nowhere to be found. You should hear the rumors. If you know what I’m say’n and I think ya do.

EM: In previous interviews, you’ve described meeting Mac Sabbath for the first time at a fast food restaurant, where you were asked to manage them, and that they come from another dimension. Their origins are still bathed in a special sauce of mystery. Is there anything new you’d like to add about where they come from, what their purposes are and what to expect in the future?

MIKE ODD: Ronald claims that he has traveled through a worm hole in the time space continuum from the 1970s to save us all from the current state of music and sustenance and bring us back to a time where rock and food were both more organic in nature. Lately he has been so focused on this subject that I wonder if I missed the point, and what he was really talking about with “drive-thru metal” was driving through some sort of time tunnel – not pulling over for burgers. He has been constantly warning me about the dangers of technology going too far and automation/robots taking over the planet. Lately, with news of robot police dogs and certain fast food establishments developing fully-robotized “food” service, I’m starting to understand what or when he is coming from.

EM: Looking at the band on stage, one can’t help but be reminded of the Masked Singer, a show combining power vocals with vivid costumes and eye-popping imagery. Do you think the popularity of a show like that helps to prepare people for a Mac Sabbath show, and is it possible that some of the idea for “Masked Singer” might have been inspired by Mac Sabbath? And would Ronald Osborne ever consider appearing on The Masked Singer? He could bring his own costume. Or be something else. What costume would Ronald most want to appear in if he DID do the Masked Singer?

MIKE ODD: I would love to have Ronald be masked while blindfolded and put a giant Burger King diamond head on him. Unmasked reaction – priceless.

EM: You are also the lead singer of Rosemary’s Billygoat. How are things going there?

MIKE ODD: Just released the final Rosemary’s Billygoat album – “PSYCHOBILLYGOAT” produced by Ego Plum, the composer of Cup Head and Sponge Bob. Ten years in the making, streaming now. The new video single “Hobbit Feet,” directed by Gris Grimly, is a hoot!

EM: Anything else coming up for Rosemary’s Billygoat in 2023?

MIKE ODD: Heal the burn – skin-graft that is. Long story involving an outdoor pyrotechnic Billygoat show. But back to the band at hand.

EM: Mac Sabbath is known for presenting fans with some truly creative merchandise. Anything new you can tell us about?

MIKE ODD: Mac Sabbath has just released the world’s only drive-thru metal pop-up book/vinyl record album. They are super-limited and almost sold out, never to be printed again. It was the perfect follow up to their first release – a flex-disc single wrapped in a coloring book, now sold out, so hurry to www.officialmacsabbath.com before it’s too late, and check out patches, stickers, necklaces, beer cozies, glow in the dark T-shirts, scarves and cooking aprons. Proceeds go to help fight commercialism.

EM: Anything you wish someone would have asked you about the Mac Sabbath that no one ever has?

MIKE ODD: How does your drummer the Catburglar stay so fit to beat up that custom burger drum kit as he does? Two words: PAR! KOUR!

EM: Thank you so much, Mike Odd!

MIKE ODD: Thank you for taking the time for such silliness!

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

