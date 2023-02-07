If you are a connoisseur of classic heavy metal, served up with with a side-order of the bizarre and extra helping of jaw-dropping showmanship, then you deserve a break today, and Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre is ready to let you have it your way. Delivering a blend of face-melting musical prowess and old-fashioned, high-energy stagecraft, the one-of-a-kind tribute band Mac Sabbath is coming to Petaluma’s Mystic Theater on Feb. 15, along with the band Hellbender, for what promises to be an unforgettable experience. Honoring the legendary metal band Black Sabbath in a truly unique way, the members of Mac Sabbath dress up as fast-food clowns to perform “drive-thru metal” versions of songs you might remember, but with all new, hilariously off-the-wall lyrics.

“Iron Man” is now “Frying Pan,” “Sweet Leaf” becomes “Sweet Beef,” “Never Say Die” is now “Never Say Diet” and “Symptom of the Universe” gets a fast-food makeover as “Zipping Up the Uniform.”

And the fun doesn’t end there.

The members of Mac Sabbath go by the names Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and The Catburglar, without any additional identification. Dressed up in costumes suggestive of the old McDonaldland TV commercials, headlined by a Ronald McDonald-meets-Paul-Stanley front man, these guys put on quite the show.

The band claims to be from another dimension and the members aren’t easy to catch for an interview. Unless if you go through their manager, Mike Odd, who happens to be the lead singer of the theatrical Los Angeles-based horror-rock band Rosemary’s Billygoat. The story is that Odd was recruited by Mac Sabbath in a fast food restaurant.

To keep themselves mysterious, Mike Odd recently represented the band in a tasty Q&A conversation conducted online by the Argus-Courier’s Emma Molloy. Here is the full interview with the band’s manager.

EMMA MOLLOY: Mac Sabbath has played in Petaluma at least once before, at the Lagunitas Beer Circus in 2018. It appears this is the first time they’ve played the Mystic Theatre. Has the band and the show evolved at all during that time?

MIKE ODD: Always new surprises popping up!

EM: What kind of audience participation if any can audience members expect when going to see Mac Sabbath?

MIKE ODD: Burger-tube clown-surfing human-wave oneness! Bodacious behemoth bouncing-burger beach-ball buffoonery! Plus, splash zone volunteers engaging in Ketchup and mustard tastings and wearings – first 5 rows only.

EM: Mac Sabbath’s musical style is self-described as “drive-thru metal.” Can you expand on that? Which is a more prominent or key element of their sound, the “drive-thru” part or the “metal” part?

MIKE ODD: Well, Ronald is more drive-thru “mental” than anything. He is actually very anti-drive-thru lifestyle, encouraging fans to research their sustenance beyond government junk food propaganda and embrace a slow home-grown organic way of life. Why he thinks people will pick up on the sarcasm of “drive-thru metal” is beyond me. Some clowns are fit to be tied!

EM: The media often describes the music of Mac Sabbath as a “comedy act,” and “an alternative tribute band,” or as “American parody heavy metal” music. How does the band feel about these descriptions, and is there a better way to describe what people will see when they come out to the Mystic?

MIKE ODD: “Legends” never like to be pigeonholed or put into little check boxes. But what they have created has influenced dozens of amateur YouTubers all over the world with dozens of hits, so it is not to be taken lightly.

EM: What has been the band’s best performance and what made it so? In what particular ways do their performances differ from show to show?

MIKE ODD: Best shmest! But most memorable for me was when they played right before Elton John at Outside Lands in Golden Gate park. Honestly, I don’t know what the band was doing because I was focused on the look on Elton’s face! The band mixes it up with different songs and antics. No two shows are ever remotely similar.

EM: As you’ve stated, the messages in many of the songs take a critical view of the fast food industry. During COVID-19 lockdowns, while many restaurants were shuttered and plenty went out of business, fast food franchises thrived, pivoting to new ways of delivering their products with minimal human contact. Have to wonder if the band has incorporated any of that into some new songs. As the fast food industry evolves, does the band evolve along with it?

MIKE ODD: Interesting you should bring this up. Said establishments were serving folks bags of food in drive-thru windows placed on trays as if to say no one touched your food. But easy to assess that the staff behind the window cooking and packing your food do have hands and do use them. So fast food protocol during this period changed in appearance, not in execution. An unnamed music industry mogul pitched to me the idea of an all gas-mask-wearing concert. The fans would buy fitting logo-adorned air canisters at Merch to breath confidently – but the government beat him to it.