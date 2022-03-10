Bound for Sonoma County, Melissa Etheridge dishes on touring again after pandemic upheaval

Gratitude.

It’s a word Melissa Etheridge uses a lot, so often I lost count during my 20-minute phone conversation with the rock legend last week. Grateful. Gratefulness. Gratitude. They all get a turn as Etheridge describes her feelings about the release of a new album, “One Way Out,” last October, about touring again, and about returning to Sonoma County this month for a concert at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on March 18.

“It’s the greatest thing! I will never take performing in front of an audience for granted ever, ever again,” Etheridge said. “Oh my gosh, I don’t care if it’s 10 people in front of me, I’m just so grateful for people! Nothing can replace the exchange of energy between and audience and a performer. The magic that happens is something I really need. We all need it. You come into a show and sometimes the audience is a little nervous being with people again, and everybody with masks on, but by the end of the show, we’re all lifting our hearts and souls up together through the music. It’s just so important. I feel so much gratitude and I’m feeling so energized to do these shows.”

Anyone who’s seen Etheridge live in concert knows what she’s talking about. As a performer, her obvious love and appreciation for her fans, and the connection she makes with them while rocking out, is electrifying, whether she’s playing one of her hits like “Come to my Window,” “I Want to Come Over,” “Bring Me Some Water” and “I’m the Only One,” or something brand new or lesser known.

“I always like to present to my audience a mix of things,” she said. “I’m so grateful that I have a handful of hit songs that people really like to hear. There’s nothing like playing “Come to My Window” in front of an audience, with everybody singing along and putting their fists in the air.”

Careful readers will have noticed another use of “gratitude” in the previous paragraph.

“It’s true! It’s totally true!” Etheridge exclaimed when I pointed out the obvious importance the word plays in her view of the world and her place within it. “I feel so much gratitude — for my life, for my wife, for my fans, for my music — and that’s a big part of what’s helped get me through a lot of the awful stuff, and be able to notice the good stuff, in the last two years.”

Etheridge is not just talking about COVID-19 or the social and political upheavals the country has endured over the last 24 months. The pandemic — which did force Etheridge off the road along with every other touring musician — was merely the backdrop to some agonizing personal losses, including the death of her 21-year-old son, Beckett, in May of 2020.

“When the pandemic first started two years ago,” she explained, “that first week in March, when gigs I had booked started getting canceled, I was thinking, ‘Holy cow! This is for real!’ So I immediately started going on Facebook Live, just to sing a couple of songs and talk to my fans. Of course, like everybody I was thinking, ‘I’ll do this until it’s all over in a couple of weeks,’ right? Then, something like 58 days later, after going on live every single day, my son died.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in August of 2020, Etheridge confirmed that Beckett died of a drug overdose, and that he had been addicted to opioids. Immediately after his death, she took four weeks off from her daily Facebook live appearances to grieve in private with her family, and then finally returned to grieve with her other family, her legion of fans.

“When I came back to doing the streaming stuff, my wife and I had built a really nice studio in our house,” she said, “and for five days a week we put up what we called Etheridge TV, as kind of subscription thing. We still do it, though now it’s just once a week. And that’s how I’ve stayed connected with my fans, and with a lot of people who were just alone during the pandemic, with no one to reach out to, who would check in with me on the channel and maybe go on the chat. And of course, I was there performing. It kept me engaged, and it kept me active, and it kept my mind and heart busy after losing Beckett, and I really loved it. I was so grateful for it, and for those fans who kept showing up.”

As a bonus, she’s learned a lot about streaming and television, and the art of engineering sound and lights.

“Oh, I’ve learned a lot, all kinds of things,” Etheridge said. “I really love that. I’m a big believer in the idea that whatever hard things we go through, there is always something good that can come out of it. I do believe that. And now, as I’m starting to be able to look back at the last two years and recognize that, from a certain perspective, it was a really special thing we had, all of us just forced to slow down and rethink our lives and priorities.”