Bounty Farm’s Suzi Grady

Suzi Grady is the Director of Petaluma Bounty, the 3-acre community hub for food security at the end of Shasta Avenue. The out-of-the-way oasis may be the city’s “best kept secret.” As Grady says, “One thing I commonly hear is, ‘I never knew you were here.’”

But Grady, herself, has been here since 2010.

Moving north from the tent-city enclave in the famous Ellen Chadwick Sustainability Garden Project at UC Santa Cruz, she started out in Petaluma as an intern.

“I came up to visit friends nearby,” she recalls, “and discovered this oasis intentionally created to develop a greater sense of community, help ease each others’ burden and get connected with your food source and the natural rhythms of the world and seasons.”

Grady explains how Covid-19 protocols quickly changed how things happen on the farm.

“Dependent on person-to-person relationships, we made adaptations for the pandemic restrictions, while continuing to be a community hub for food security,” she explains. “Additional precautions include capping the number of volunteers, establishing protocols of who and how people can engage, taking everyone’s temp on the beginning of shifts, wiping down [sanitizing] tools.”

Grady almost seems surprised when she tells us, “I actually think there is lot more engagement and enthusiasm now, as people realize how crucial their food system is to their well-being. One positive result is that our volunteer force shifted as greater numbers of high school and college age people were free to take part —because they suddenly had the time to be able to work together out in the fields.”

It helps, of course, that they started volunteering with the new protocols in place.

“So, remaining socially distant, wearing masks, and washing their hands more often is how things were done from the day they arrived,” Grady notes.

As Director, Grady has her fingers in many different activities including being part of the Leadership Team for Celebrating Women Leaders in the Food Industry (CWLIFI).

“Women have been backbone of our local food system since Sonoma County began,” she says. “Being part of a larger group of like-minded women has helped me personally. I’m naturally a shy person, not charismatic, and don’t like a lot of attention. So I’m making time to redirect energy to accomplish a different mode of collaboration, learning how to do things differently on the farm and advocating for change.”

The demand for more services is constant, she allows.

“For example,” she says, “our annual April plant sale was too popular to manage this year, so our Fall sale on Sunday, September 6 will be limited to one day, with caution tape at the front of the booth and much more ‘pointing to things’ from the customers than the ‘touch and feel, and smell’ of the old-school farmers’ markets.

“We know very well that people touch our food as it is grown, harvested, shipped packed and prepared,” Grady goes on, “so limiting hand-to-produce contact is an acknowledgment of the interdependence on each other’s wellness.”

Bounty features a core of about 40 different fruits and vegetables that are grown on location.

“But people demand more variety so we are constantly trying to manage people’s expectations,” Grady says. “In fact, our task at Bounty Farm is multi-faceted. We need to provide access to local, sustainable, food sources, educate people about ‘healthy choices,’ empower people by sharing opportunities to grow their own foods, and expand community engagement, collaboration and action around solutions to food waste, food insecurity, ecological harm and other shortfalls of our conventional food system.”

Responding to a question about her favorite moments at the farm, Grady answers, “I love being in the greenhouse in February and March, feeding the tomatoes when it’s raining outside, harvesting with people from the community ‘groaning’ under the weight of the crops — and those rare ‘quiet moments’ when I see teammates take over aspects, so I can slip away and be with my dreams for our future.”

