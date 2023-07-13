‘Bramble honey’ is now in season, honey

Now is the time for blackberry honey, apparently, as we just saw two different local blackberry honeys pop up at Jupiter Foods and Sonoma Spice Queen.

Sometimes also called “bramble honey,” because the bees are often pollinating raspberries at the same time as blackberries, blackberry honey has smoother, more delicate fruity flavor than regular honey, making it a special treat.

What with all the honey we consume, I’m sure we’ve had blackberry honey before, but don’t remember it being this good. Jupiter Foods currently has the full line of McEvoy Ranch honeys, which include county-specific wildflower honeys from Sonoma, Napa and Marin, along with the limited-edition wild blackberry honey. We have not tried this one yet and will be heading own to Jupiter Foods (www.jupiterpetaluma.com) post haste to grab a few jars.

Meanwhile, during a recent visit to Sonoma Spice Queen (www.sonomaspicequeen.com) to restock our ever-dwindling supply of Belfare’s sesame chili crunch, I found large one-pound jars of blackberry honey from Kiss the Flower, which in just a couple of weeks we have nearly devoured.

I am already aware of the health benefits attributed to honey, although, as readers might be able to guess, my penchant for honey is due to my sweet tooth, not out of health concerns. However, I was not aware until visiting www.beeskiki.com that blackberry honey is extra good for you, with “exceptionally high levels of six important vitamins” – Thiamin (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (B2), Niacin (B3), Pantothenic Acid (B5), Pyridoxamine (B6), and Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).

Super roaster

One more quick item: Súper Coffee Roasters + Espresso Bar has opened in WTRSHD, which is the multi-use space at 429 1st St., across the street from Pearl Restaurant. Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Súper Coffee allows guests to enjoy an espresso or buy micro-batch roasts directly. Their beans are also available through their website, www.supercoffeeroasters.com, and at their weekly (Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.) collaboration with neighboring Magic Shop Collective, where 11 local artists share space and present their work in three galleries. (The studio entrance is on G Street.) Welcome to the neighborhood Súper Coffee Roasters! You are in good company.