‘Brazen’ is improbable ‘comfort food,’ says mystery-loving critic

Here is my very important question of the week: if I write a mystery novel, does that automatically mean I can consult on murder cases? TV and movies lead me to believe this is so, and I am here for it.

Pressing questions aside, there are few things I love better than stories about writers solving crimes. Netflix’s “Brazen” is one such story. Bestselling mystery author Grace Miller (Alyssa Milano) returns to her childhood home to help her sister Kathleen (Emilie Ullerup) fight a custody battle, but soon after her arrival, Kathleen is murdered. Her death exposes the secret that Kathleen was trying to hide — her side hustle was as a webcam dominatrix — and Grace decides to find the murderer herself, despite the reluctance of the hot cop next door (Samuel Page) to let her be involved with the investigation.

“Brazen” isn’t a tense, tightly-written thriller, or a twisty whodunit. But is it good? Not really, though it was fun to watch, full of mostly well-meaning characters who might butt heads, but want to make sure to get the right person behind bars before more women are murdered.

There aren’t many surprises to be had throughout the movie — except maybe Grace never once trying to see or speak to her nephew, the reason she was brought to town to begin with. But it did offer some moments that made me chuckle — like an aborted hold-up scene at the beginning — or that were affecting. Grace’s discovery that her sister was dead is well-played by Milano, as her sobs cease and she becomes very quiet, very controlled.

If murder mysteries are your comfort food, as they are mine, “Brazen” is a fun, mostly silly appetizer. Meanwhile, I’ll be working on that mystery novel so I’ll be ready to consult whenever the police need me.

[Suggested emojis: Smiley Face, Typewriter]