Confession: most of my opera-going experience has been limited to Mozart, performed inside palatial European opera houses, typically by large coloratura sopranos and even larger basso profundos. (One memorable production began with two such sopranos throwing an inflatable beach ball to each other while completely naked – but that’s a different story.)

So I was both intrigued to go to a performance of Puccini’s “Tosca” at Cinnabar Theater, and also a little nervous. Was it possible to stage a full production in such a small space? Would it go on for hours? Would I know any of the music? Would I understand what it was about?

I needn’t have worried.

Cinnabar may be a pocket-sized theater, but like a small-and-fiercely-determined dog, its size doesn’t seem to have occurred to it. At just under two-and-a-half hours (including intermission), “Tosca” is only the length of an average movie, not the Wagnerian marathon you might expect. I didn’t recognize the music, but I was nevertheless swept along with the action.

And yes, I did understand it - not least because this production is sung in English. All in all, it was a surprisingly fast-paced and entertaining evening.

The plot follows the fortunes of Floria Tosca, a famous singer, and her lover, artist Mario Cavaradossi. Set in Rome in 1800 against a turbulent background of war, Cavaradossi is asked for asylum by his old friend Angelotti, an escaped political prisoner who is being pursued by the Chief of Police, Scarpia. Cavaradossi agrees, but his fateful decision leads to a series of tragic events that – spoiler alert! – does not end well for any of them.

Cinnabar, under the stage direction of Elly Lichenstein and the music direction of Mary Chun, has assembled an exceptional cast. Tenor Alex Boyer as Cavaradossi has one of those mellifluous voices that pull unashamedly at your heart strings – undoubtedly, he could sing the phone book and still mesmerize his audience. He is well-matched by soprano Michelle Drever, a slight lady who is nothing like those overblown sopranos of my memory, but who nevertheless commands the stage, bringing both passion and vocal precision to the eponymous heroine. Equally impressive is baritone Spencer Dodd as the villainous Scarpia, whom he plays as both creepy and mercurial (if you’re a “Les Misérables” fan, he may remind you of Inspector Javert).

All three leads perform the kind of vocal acrobatics that make non-singers like me gasp in admiration. In the best tradition of opera (and helped by some sly choreography), Boyer and Drever also find opportunities to prove they can sing while lying down, without losing an ounce of their vocal power, something that even trained singers will confirm is a difficult feat.

Jordan Eldredge as Angelotti, Gene Wright as the Sacristan and the other members of the ensemble – too numerous to mention here but including five remarkable young performers – all turn in well-tuned performances. The 13-piece orchestra, conducted by Mary Chung, also shines.

Especially enjoyable for me was the beautiful clarinet solo (Roy Zajac) during Cavaradossi’s poignant aria “And the Stars Were Shining.”

Against an impressive painted backdrop (set design by Wayne Hovey, with some help from Lichenstein, also a gifted painter) and atmospheric lighting design (Missy Weaver), Donnie Frank’s costumes employed wonderful gold, red, black and white colors for the first two acts, underlining the sheer grandeur of Italian opera, and contrasting well with the more muted colors of the somber final act.

“Tosca’s” overarching theme of war and the sense of impending disaster are, perhaps inevitably, less present in this small-space production than they might be in a “Tosca” performed at La Scala. But although that may be seen as a drawback by some, it also makes the opera more accessible to people who might otherwise find the world of opera intimidating.

In fact, this production’s intimacy reminded me that while opera performed on the grand scale is akin to Greek tragedy, it’s also much closer to musical theater and even soap opera than we sometimes remember. Just as Shakespeare’s greatest tragedies were originally performed for audiences from all walks of life, opera was once popular entertainment for the masses.

In short, this well-crafted and beautifully sung production offers plenty to delight seasoned opera fans – but don’t feel you have to be one to enjoy it.