Brian Stelter’s ‘Hoax’ debuts at No. 4

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of August 24-August 30, 2020

For the third week in a row, Pulitzer-winning author Isabel Wilkerson’s latest book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” holds the No. 1 on Petaluma’s Fiction & Nonfiction Bestsellers list. No. 2 is Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist,” a near constant resident of the top 10 list for the last few months, as has been this week’s No. 3 title, “City of Girls,” by Elizabeth Gilbert (“Eat, Pray, Love”).

The newcomer to the list, debuting at No. 4, is “Hoax: Donald Trump, FOX News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” by CNN commentator Brian Stelter. The New York Times called the unsettling new book “A thorough and damning exploration of the incestuous relationship between Trump and his favorite channel,” while Variety proclaimed it “A treasure trove for media critics, conspiracy theorists and political junkies.”

This week’s Kids & Young Adults list, meanwhile, has another No. 1 threepeat in Jeff Kinney’s “Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure,” the sequel to last year’s popular spin-off of the delightful “Diary of the Wimpy Kid” series.

And returning to the list this week, in the No. 6 spot, is Katherine Applegate’s award-winning “The One and Only Ivan,” the Disney adaptation of which (originally scheduled to hit theaters this summer) was just released on the Disney+ streaming service. Applegate’s recently released sequel, “The One and Only Bob,” was on the kids list just two weeks ago. Apparently, the movie - a bit eerie, strange and melancholy, but sneakily gorgeous, with a brilliant blend of live-action and photo-realistic animation - has made young readers interested in checking out the original source.

Read the full Top 10 of both lists below.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Caste,’ by Isabel Wilkerson

2. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

3. ‘City of Girls,’ by Elizabeth Gilbert

4. ‘Hoax,’ by Brian Stelter

5. ‘So You Want to Talk About Race,’ by Ijeoma Oluo

6. ‘The Scarlet Letter,’ by Nathaniel Hawthorn

7. ‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

8. ‘Normal People,’ by Sally Rooney

9. ‘His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope,’ by Jon Meacham

10. ‘Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America,’ by Kurt Andersen

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Midnight Sun,’ by Stephenie Meyer

3. ‘Mac B, Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett

4. ‘Let's Find Momo!’ by Andrew Knapp

5. ‘All the Impossible Things,’ by Lindsay Lackey

6. ‘The One and Only Ivan,’ by Katherine Applegate

7. ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,’ by Suzanne Collins

8. ‘Owl Diaries: Eva's Treetop Festival,’ by Rebecca Elliot

9. ‘Bad Guys,’ by Aaron Blabey

10. ‘We All Looked Up,’ by Tommy Wallach

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)