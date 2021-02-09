Bright Bear Bakery officially closes, for now

Sadly, Bright Bear Bakery has plated its last croissant and brewed up its final cup of coffee. The Lakeville Highway bakery opened in mid-2016 to rave reviews and we had been semi-regulars ever since. Due to some lease issues, Bright Bear (named after the owners’ lovable, but not so bright pooch Bear) initially announced that they would close at the end of February. However, plans changed and the closing date was moved up to Feb. 7, only to get bumped up one more day to Feb. 6, with speculation being that supplies were exhausted by all the folks who wanted to get in their last bites and sips.

The line was long for Bright Bear Bakery’s last day on Feb. 6. (submitted photo)

Bright Bear’s very last customer, Ariana Balakrishnan, posted to social media, “…my breakfast was fantastic as usual. They said maybe in a month they hope to find another location. I hope they do! Best of luck. Thanks for all the yummy goodness!”

In further conversation with Ariana, she shared her love of Bright Bear. “Their food was always baked to perfection. It was such a treat every time I went there, not just because the food was amazing, but the owners were so kind, friendly and caring. I will miss them greatly. I wish them the best and sincerely hope to see them come back one day. I’m already missing their bread and muffins!”

Cronuts, morning bun, croissants, and other pastries from Bright Bear Bakery in Petaluma. Heather Irwin/PD

Another long-time fan, Roberta Mar Lew, posted a photo of the line going down the block on Bright Bear’s last day open and shared her thoughts with me. “About five years ago we were so happy to know there was a new bakery opening up near our home called Bright Bear. Little did I know it would become a biweekly habit for years to come. The love and expertise that went into creating each bite of pastry was just magical to me. And the staff and owners are so gracious it was easy to feel like family.” Roberta also expressed that just a day or two after their closing and she is already missing Bright Bear.

We certainly hope to see Bright Bear Bakery find a new location because they were a great edition to our town, especially once Bovine Bakery shut down a few years back. In the meantime, we give our thanks to Bright Bear’s owners and staff for all the wonderful food and drink over the years.

Back open

On a positive note, Thistle Meats announced its reopening this week.

“Super excited to announce that we'll back open next Wednesday, Feb. 10. Our business hours will continue to be Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our online ordering will also be available next week on our website. See you all soon.”

Central Market announced that they will reopen “mid-February.” “We will be offering retail and takeout with a true market style menu chef Tony Najiola has enjoyed curating. Follow us to keep up with the latest. Once all restrictions are lifted we will fully reopen.”

A little birdy told me that while passing by the back side of the old Bovine Bakery on Kentucky Street, they overheard one gentleman possibly instructing two others on the ins and outs of serving baked goods to customers. There has been intermittent construction at this site over the past few months and as mentioned prior, the rumor has it that owners of the former Osteria Stellina of Point Reyes Station are behind the new project. However, as of now, we have received no further details.

Valentine’s Day

What with unpredictability in the weather and the current dining rules, restaurants are cautious about planning ahead so we have a few late comers to the Valentine’s Day dining list.

The crab Benedict at Estero Cafe is worth a visit. (submitted photo)

Estero Café posted that they will be offering a special brunch for two that will only be available for take-out and must be pre-ordered. And although their food supply chain is about as short as any around (they source ultra-local), get your order in ASAP so they can fit you in. Pick up will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14. You can also add anything from the regular menu, including drinks and pastries. Visit their social media pages or call them for more info (876-3333).

The Valentine’s Day Brunch at Estero Cafe. (submitted photo)

Owner Samantha Ramey, who took over the café back in the early 20-teens, let me know that along with the Valentine’s Day brunch, they will definitely be bringing back the eggs Benedict specials this weekend. Our favorite is the crab Benedict. She also posted a nice message to her customers after the café’s first weekend back after the most recent shelter in place order. “Awesome weekend at the café! It felt like 75% of the customers were regulars and many of whom were ‘back’ for the first time in a while. Our regulars have been supporting us nonstop this whole year but this weekend felt like a culmination. Then at the end of the day I got to do a three month check up on this leg of @stemplecreek house made prosciutto followed by a sweet staff after shift hang. No matter how hard times are we’re so blessed and grateful. Now for Valentine’s Day weekend.” [sic]