On a warm Saturday morning at Petaluma’s Lucchesi Park, all around the bustling Miracle League baseball complex, a lively crowd is focused on the players coming up to bat.

These baseball stars are children and young adults with disabilities, for whom the carefully designed facility was built in 2019. On Oct. 7, regular participants and volunteers came ready to celebrate the facility’s newly spruced-up exterior, two buildings of which have been given bright, eye-catching murals.

The murals ‒ created by local artists “Lady Mags” (Magdalena Gross) and “Amandalynn” (Amanda Lynn) and featuring a distinctive baseball-and-flowers theme ‒ were painted to cover up unsightly graffiti that had accumulated on the walls of the facility’s snack shop, T-shirt stand and restrooms.

“We love the new murals,” said Maureen Kennedy, secretary of Miracle League North Bay, adding that the works of art “reflect the joy of baseball. Every time we walk up to them, it’s just happiness happiness happiness.”

The murals’ happiness starts with a sky-blue background over which are painted strikingly vivid flowers and blades of grass, floating butterflies and petal-hopping ladybugs, bouncing bubbles in orange, purple and blue, dancing red and pink stars and, of course, an enormous baseball.

On the west side of the main building, in joyously bold lettering, is painted the reason all of this is here: “Miracle League.”

In the Miracle League, athletes 5 and over, all with disabilities, take their turn swinging, then running (or being pushed in wheelchairs) around the bases. Everyone always makes it home, and everyone is always safe.

“The Miracle League North Bay provides athletes with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball on a modified field with support from amazing volunteers,” Kennedy explained. “Unfortunately, our field and these buildings have been vandalized quite a bit over the past few years, so we took a few measures to manage the problem.”

Ten games a year are played, with every player getting a chance to bat twice, receiving as many pitches as they need ‒ and every successful hit is a home run. Every team has the same number of players, and every game ends in a tie, with all teams declared winners.

“That’s exactly how it should be,” Kennedy said. “This isn’t about competition, it’s about having fun and being given an opportunity to move around those bases. The players love this so much.”

Defaced by the graffiti, and originally painted an unmemorable beige, the buildings had become a bit of a problem for Miracle League leaders and participants this season. But thanks to the efforts of the two muralists, the buildings have now been thoroughly transformed. Local Miracle League supporter John Busick paid to have the buildings painted with a bright blue background, providing a clean canvass for Lady Mags and Amandalynn to work on.

On this particular Saturday, the artists were invited to the game to meet the players, who according to Kennedy were eager to thank them.

“They love it so much, everyone does,“ said Kennedy, who first reached out to the artists after being impressed by their high-profile work around town. That includes the hard-to-miss “Magnificent” mural on the side of the Ace Hardware building at B Street and Petaluma Boulevard, as well as a few of the buildings at Heritage Salvage.

Now in high demand, the two are regularly commissioned to paint more smile-inducing murals all over the Bay Area.

“This is so much fun. I love how joyful and positive this is,” said Lady Mags, watching as a player swings a plastic bat, makes contact, and is wheeled around the bases by two volunteers in “Buddy” T-shirts.

The player stops at second base to say hello to Darth Vader and some storm troopers ‒ actors from Sonoma County’s Star Wars-themed 501st Legion, who’ve just made an appearance on the field ‒ before rounding third and rolling across home plate to be declared “Safe!” by the umpire.

Though the Lucchesi Park facility hosts just 10 games every season, it sees a lot of other action around the year, with special events, outdoor movie nights and more. The facility’s glamorous glow-up took place over several days in July.

“It went pretty fast,” Amandalynn said. “This is such a nice facility. It was such a pleasure to do.”

Following the game, after the last hitter was safe at home, the players and their buddies formed a line to greet the artists before posing with them for a big group photo. Even Vader and the storm troopers got into place for the shot. Just as the picture was about to be taken, someone shouted, “Smile everyone!”

The suggestion wasn’t really needed, of course. Everyone was already smiling.

The final game of the season takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Lucchesi Park. For more information or to volunteer, visit miracleleaguenorthbay.org.