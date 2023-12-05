Brigitte Bistro on Petaluma Boulevard gets new coat of paint

In preparation for its opening in 2024 as a new French restaurant, the old cafe space that most recently housed Wishbone ‒ and before that was home to the legendary Three Cooks Cafe ‒ has just been given a fresh coat of white paint.

It’s a big switch from the rust-red coat the building previously had, along with the whimsically surreal mural on one side.

Whether the building at 841 Petaluma Blvd. N., which is currently undergoing a complete overhaul inside, will remain white, or whether that’s just the base coat for something yet to come, remains to be seen. But it does mean that curious local diners are one step closer to experiencing an exciting new destination in the local food scene thanks to French chef Nick Ronan.

According to the signage in the covered windows, the upcoming Brigitte Bistro will focus on “love food wine passion life people,” a recipe for success if ever we heard it. And if Ronan delivers on all that, he can paint the place any color he wants.