‘Broadway Holiday Drive-In’ is ‘nostalgic,’ ‘joyful’

Before this show, I had never been to a drive-in.

Why anyone would leave the comfort of their home to squeeze into a parking lot and stare at a distant screen was incomprehensible.

Now, after attending the first of two weekends of “Broadway Holiday Drive-In,” presented by Transcendence Theatre Company, I finally understand.

There is a gleeful camaraderie about the experience that is entirely unique. From the lively honking that erupted at the end of each song, instead of applause, to enthusiastic choruses of “five golden rings!” echoing around the lot during “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” drive-ins offer a tactile sense of community.

The first weekend was held at Rohnert Park’s SOMO Village, and this weekend will take the show to Sonoma Raceways. At the show I attended, Transcendence Theatre staff went above and beyond to make sure everyone was parked safely, with plenty of room, and handed out goodie bags with interactive props, like glow sticks for “Silent Night.” Watching all those pinpricks of light waving in dozens of cars was a beautifully uplifting moment of hope.

Just knowing that fellow audience members were also enjoying the night was a stab of joy after so many months apart. I could hear muffled laughter from nearby, hearty cheers after particularly astounding performances, and it felt like being in a theater again.

Appearing live on a miniature set in the parking lot and projected onto the screen were cheery hosts David R. Gordon and Meggie Cansler Ness. In between delightfully cheesy jokes, they sang festive duets, like “Happy Holiday” and “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm.” When they gave a shout-out to anyone who celebrated Hanukkah, the lot was a blaze of flashing lights and car horns.

The main event of the presentation includes a “movie” made up of pre-recorded highlights from various holiday programs throughout the history of Transcendence.

I am not sure if it was deliberate, but several dances in the compilation had loungewear as costumes — an appropriate nod to this year’s quarantine attire. Their use in “Rockette” was particularly hilarious. I don’t think I’ve seen a high kick chorus line in pajamas before!

The balance of high energy numbers and soothing, haunting songs was crafted with the same attention to detail as live Transcendence shows. Contemporary night club dancing like the sexy tribute to Rudolph in “Glow” transitions into classic favorites such as a harmonious “Little Drummer Boy” and “O Holy Night.”

The melodious, nostalgic “Somewhere in My Memory” gave me goosebumps with a stellar performance by Sydney Morton. The unforgettable duo of Desiree Davar and Nicholas Dromard swirled onstage with breezy elegance, lofty extensions, and flowing lifts before erupting into a playful Charleston during “Christmas Waltz.”

As cars began to peel off, back to their homes, I didn’t want to leave.

“The Broadway Holiday at the Drive-In” has offered us an exquisite gift — the joyful knowledge that we will transcend adversity, together.