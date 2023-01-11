Broadway star to headline Cinnabar Theater’s Broadway Bash fundraiser

Cinnabar always puts on a generous splash of Big Apple glamour for its annual Broadway Bash fundraiser.

For the local theater’s 50th anniversary year, the splash in the bash is going to be higher than ever, with Tony-winning actor-singer Faith Prince joining the festivities with a Sonoma County performance sure to be memorable.

Taking place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park, the gala event includes a champagne reception, followed by dinner and the big show, plus raffles and other Broadway-adjacent shenanigans.

Prince won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for playing Adelaide in the 1992 Broadway revival of “Guys and Dolls.” She has been nominated three more times, for performances in 1989’s “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway,” 2001’s “Bells are Ringing” and 2008’s “A Catered Affair.”

Tickets for the gala are $150, and are now on sale at CInnabarTheater.org.