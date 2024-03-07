Brownie troop turns rainy morning into sweet success

It’s Girl Scout cookie season, when young entrepreneurs practice their sales techniques and earn necessary funds for their troop.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 7, 2024, 7:30AM

“Good morning! Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

On a sporadically rainy Saturday morning outside of Petaluma’s Smart & Final, Livia Dietrich and Aisla O'Leary ‒ two 8-year-old members of Petaluma’s Brownie Troop #10353 ‒ are taking turns addressing shoppers on their way into or out of the grocery store. As a team, they work well together, each taking a slightly different approach. Livia’s technique is a bit reserved, leading with a bright attention-grabbing smile, while Aisla’s method relies a bit more on volume and energy, emphasizing her exuberantly delivered pitch with an array of spirited dance moves.

On occasion, the Brownie-uniformed friends join their two voices together.

“Hi! Want to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

The effect on passersby is all but irresistible.

“Cookies? Oh, right, it’s that time of year,” replies one woman, pushing a grocery cart toward the front door. “I’ll come back by on my way out.”

And she does, buying one box of Thin Mints before pushing her now-filled cart out to her vehicle. Two men walk past.

“Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?” asks Livia.

“No, thank you!” they reply.

“Okay, thanks anyway!” says Aisla.

“They average about one ‘yes’ for every ‘no’ they hear,” says Anna Dietrich, the mother of Livia and the adult leader of Troop #10353, which currently includes 15 third-graders, many of whom joined the troop during the pandemic, when they were all in kindergarten.

“Selling cookies out in public like this teaches them a lot about persistence,” adds Alicia O’Leary, co-leader of the troop and mother to Aisla, while quickly adjusting the popup tent erected to shield the cookies ‒ and the cookie sellers ‒ from the intermittent rain. “It teaches them to feel comfortable asking people things, and also how to deal with hearing ‘no,’ a very important thing for kids to to learn.”

According to O’Leary, while the members do still sell cookies through traditional methods like calling up grandma and taking wagons full of cookie around the neighborhood, booths like this one tend to outsell the door-to-door method by a wide margin.

“Since the volume of people is higher outside a store, and because selling there doesn’t require as much legwork, the booths do tend to sell more cookies,” she says.

“During cookie season, we’ve got probably, each weekend, at least one or two booths going each day,” she says, noting that other members of the troop are currently holding down the fort at a booth in front of Dandy Sandos sandwich shop. “Then, on weekdays, we have a few after-school booths at the Petaluma Market, Safeway, Copperfield’s Books, places like that.”

Given that there are several Girls Scout troops operating in Petaluma, with all of them selling cookies in the spring, cookie booths become a fairly common sight during the six-week-long cookie -selling season.

“Petaluma has gotten pretty full,” O’Leary says. “So sometimes we go down to Novato or up to Rohnert Park. We average about five booths per week, so we do maybe 30 or so during cookie season.”

This provides another opportunity for the troop members to learn something about organization and mutual cooperation toward a common goal.

“We use Signup Genius, so every girl gets to pick a date and place to sell cookies,” says O’Leary. “That way, everyone gets to participate in at least a few sales, in addition to the sales they do on their own with family and neighbors.”

“Good morning! Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

That one, a unison query aimed at a highly focused family of four, rushing together toward the entrance of the store, receives no reply at all.

“Thanks anyway!” offers Livia cheerfully, as the motorized door closes behind the silent non-customers.

Asked how many times the girls have uttered those words, “Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?” Livia smiles and shrugs, succinctly estimating, “A lot,” while Aisla calculates a moment before estimating, “About 2,028.”

“Oh, I think it’s at least three or four times that,” suggests her mom. “I would guess about 6,000 times, all together.” Just this season alone, she reveals, Aisla has closed the deal on over 2,000 boxes of cookies. Notes O’Leary, “It’s because she approaches pretty much everybody. She’s fearless.”

Another shopper, having pushed past the booth while the girls were engaged with another potential customer, is halfway across the asphalt road when Aisla shouts to her disappearing back, “Hi! Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?” The shopper stops, turns to look, and reverses course, rolling back to the booth to peruse the cookie sheet Livia shows her, which lists all available flavors.

She ultimately buys a box of Thin Mints.

Thank you!“ calls out Aisla, launching into a Macarena-inspired dance as the customer heads back across the road.

“See what I mean?” O’Leary says. “They’re fearless.”

And clearly effective.

Last year, all combined, the Brownies of Troop #10353 sold just over 10,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. At $6 a box, that’s $60,000, a portion of which goes toward covering the cost of cookies. Another portion goes to the Girl Scouts of Northern California, which oversees all local Scout-related operations. One dollar from each box goes back to the troop that sold it, to fund a long list of projects, activities, excursions, and educational opportunities.

“It’s a lot of money, sometimes, and they do good things with it,” says Dietrich.

Past cookie sales have paid for troop camping trips, an overnight stay at the Charles Schulz Museum, tickets to see the local Nutcracker performance, fleece blankets for dogs at the local animal shelter, building and testing solar-powered cars, a visit to the observatory, and creating birthday cake kits for Mentor Me.

“The girls decide among themselves how to spend the money,” says Dietrich. “They brainstorm ideas together and come up with what they want to do. So they have fun with that, but also learn about budgeting and setting priorities. It’s a great experience for them, and because they have ownership over that process, they are even more invested in making an effort to have a successful cookie season. They are pretty amazing, these girls.”

The money also goes to support the troop’s involvement in World Thinking Day, an important event held every Feb. 22.

“It’s an international activity involving Girl Scouts and Girl Guides from all over the world,” explains O’Leary. “They pick a theme, something that will make the world better, and come up with a project. This year the theme was environmental poverty. We made solar ovens and talked about growing food locally, things that affect food and hunger all over the world.”

After about 30 minutes, having been open for business since 10 a.m., the booth has only sold about three boxes of cookies.

“That’s three more than we’d have sold if we didn’t come out here this morning,” Dietrich tells the girls.

“It’s still early,” points out O’Leary. “Around lunch time, things always pick up.”

“What do you got going on here?“

A tall fellow in a gray windbreaker approaches the booth.

All together, the team exclaims, “Cookies!”

After asking some questions about the shortbread cookies and the Adventurefuls ‒ “Didn’t these used to have sprinkled sugar on them?” “What do these taste like? Are they good?” ‒ he buys a box of Adventurefuls, wishes them a good day, and moves on.

“I have a feeling things are about to pick up,” O’Leary says. “I think this is going to be a good day!”

“It’s already a good day,” observes Livia, spying a couple about to exit the store.

“It’s a very good day!” adds Aisla, as the couple moves toward them. “Good morning! Want to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

Girl Scout cookie season ends on March 17. To find a Girl Scout cookie booth near you, go to Ilovecookies.org.

