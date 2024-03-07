Brownie troop turns rainy morning into sweet success

“Good morning! Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

On a sporadically rainy Saturday morning outside of Petaluma’s Smart & Final, Livia Dietrich and Aisla O'Leary ‒ two 8-year-old members of Petaluma’s Brownie Troop #10353 ‒ are taking turns addressing shoppers on their way into or out of the grocery store. As a team, they work well together, each taking a slightly different approach. Livia’s technique is a bit reserved, leading with a bright attention-grabbing smile, while Aisla’s method relies a bit more on volume and energy, emphasizing her exuberantly delivered pitch with an array of spirited dance moves.

On occasion, the Brownie-uniformed friends join their two voices together.

“Hi! Want to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

The effect on passersby is all but irresistible.

“Cookies? Oh, right, it’s that time of year,” replies one woman, pushing a grocery cart toward the front door. “I’ll come back by on my way out.”

And she does, buying one box of Thin Mints before pushing her now-filled cart out to her vehicle. Two men walk past.

“Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?” asks Livia.

“No, thank you!” they reply.

“Okay, thanks anyway!” says Aisla.

“They average about one ‘yes’ for every ‘no’ they hear,” says Anna Dietrich, the mother of Livia and the adult leader of Troop #10353, which currently includes 15 third-graders, many of whom joined the troop during the pandemic, when they were all in kindergarten.

“Selling cookies out in public like this teaches them a lot about persistence,” adds Alicia O’Leary, co-leader of the troop and mother to Aisla, while quickly adjusting the popup tent erected to shield the cookies ‒ and the cookie sellers ‒ from the intermittent rain. “It teaches them to feel comfortable asking people things, and also how to deal with hearing ‘no,’ a very important thing for kids to to learn.”

According to O’Leary, while the members do still sell cookies through traditional methods like calling up grandma and taking wagons full of cookie around the neighborhood, booths like this one tend to outsell the door-to-door method by a wide margin.

“Since the volume of people is higher outside a store, and because selling there doesn’t require as much legwork, the booths do tend to sell more cookies,” she says.

“During cookie season, we’ve got probably, each weekend, at least one or two booths going each day,” she says, noting that other members of the troop are currently holding down the fort at a booth in front of Dandy Sandos sandwich shop. “Then, on weekdays, we have a few after-school booths at the Petaluma Market, Safeway, Copperfield’s Books, places like that.”

Given that there are several Girls Scout troops operating in Petaluma, with all of them selling cookies in the spring, cookie booths become a fairly common sight during the six-week-long cookie -selling season.

“Petaluma has gotten pretty full,” O’Leary says. “So sometimes we go down to Novato or up to Rohnert Park. We average about five booths per week, so we do maybe 30 or so during cookie season.”

This provides another opportunity for the troop members to learn something about organization and mutual cooperation toward a common goal.

“We use Signup Genius, so every girl gets to pick a date and place to sell cookies,” says O’Leary. “That way, everyone gets to participate in at least a few sales, in addition to the sales they do on their own with family and neighbors.”

“Good morning! Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

That one, a unison query aimed at a highly focused family of four, rushing together toward the entrance of the store, receives no reply at all.

“Thanks anyway!” offers Livia cheerfully, as the motorized door closes behind the silent non-customers.

Asked how many times the girls have uttered those words, “Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?” Livia smiles and shrugs, succinctly estimating, “A lot,” while Aisla calculates a moment before estimating, “About 2,028.”

“Oh, I think it’s at least three or four times that,” suggests her mom. “I would guess about 6,000 times, all together.” Just this season alone, she reveals, Aisla has closed the deal on over 2,000 boxes of cookies. Notes O’Leary, “It’s because she approaches pretty much everybody. She’s fearless.”

Another shopper, having pushed past the booth while the girls were engaged with another potential customer, is halfway across the asphalt road when Aisla shouts to her disappearing back, “Hi! Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?” The shopper stops, turns to look, and reverses course, rolling back to the booth to peruse the cookie sheet Livia shows her, which lists all available flavors.