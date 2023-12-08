Bucket Brigade blood drive coming up in Penngrove and Petaluma

Local fire fighters are preparing for the 18th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive, a friendly competition among fire departments in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties.

As hospitals continue to experience a lull in blood donations, which have yet to rebound to their pre-pandemic levels, fire departments will once again be attempting to hold the largest blood drive their area, with drives held weekly all over the area for the next several weeks.

During this campaign, while supplies last, a special Bucket Brigade Blood Donor T-shirt will be given to all donors. A long-sleeved shirt with the Bucket Brigade logo on the front and the words “Blood Donor” on the sleeves, it also lists all area Fire Departments on the back.

The Bucket Brigade efforts begin locally with the Rancho Adobe Fire Department, in Penngrove, where the fire fighters will hold a drive on Friday, Dec. 15, from 1-5 p.m. It takes place at Station 2 of the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District, 11000 Main Street. The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be open there from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The next opportunity to donate as part of the Bucket Brigade locally comes in January. The Petaluma Fire Department will hold its drive over two days, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 1-5:30 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 1:30-5:45 p.m.

For information and to schedule your donation, visit vitalant.org/bucketbrigade.