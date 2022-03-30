Buckhorn Tavern breaks out the silly hats, prepares to celebrate St. Stupid’s Day on Friday

Well, this Friday is April Fools Day. In Petaluma that means that at the Buckhorn Tavern on Petaluma Boulevard South, owner Wes McCoy is preparing to don a tacky suit and a chicken hat to preside over the annual St. Stupid’s Day party, arguably Petaluma’s most outrageous and ridiculous annual event.

COVID-19 having closed the tavern for the last two Aprils, this weekend’s celebration will be especially upbeat. Traditionally, the party, which officially begins at 5 p.m., involves McCoy playing his own unique version of Monty Hall from "Let's Make a Deal,“ overseeing off-the-wall games — like catching flying tortillas with a butterfly net or unrolling the toilet paper from a roll — and a ”nonsensical trivia“ contest.

Participating attendees compete to win party bags packed with strange prizes. Can you catch flying tortillas with a butterfly net? Who's the fastest at rolling toilet paper off its roll? How many goofy questions can you answer correctly.

McCoy confirmed the resumption of ”St. Stupid“ activities with an appropriately absurd video posted to the Buckhorn Tavern’s Facebook page. In it, bedecked in a shocking pink wig and matching glasses, a beaming McCoy exudes, ”Far Out! Look what’s coming up! St. Stupid’s Day!“

Something tells us this year’s party is going to be one to remember.

There are photos of past St. Stupid’s Day celebration on the Buckhorn Tavern’s website, BuckhornTavern.com.