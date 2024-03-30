Every April Fools Day, Petaluma’s Buckhorn Tavern transforms into something akin to a live game show.

There’s loads of trivia. There’s silly games on topics not suitable for this newspaper. Prizes range from fuzzy, plushy pineapples to mini cornhole games to gummy bacon.

Confetti and toilet paper are usually strewn across the floor by the end of the night, but Wes McCoy, third-generation owner of the longtime Petaluma establishment, doesn’t mind a bit.

Though the official St. Stupid’s Day event only lasts a few hours on April 1 – which falls on a Monday this year – it comes with a year’s worth of planning for the silly tradition now in its 26th year, McCoy said.

“I don't have to advertise anymore. ... Everybody knows it’s April 1st. And it's always whatever day of the week April 1st is,” McCoy said.

He first learned about it from radio host Alex Bennett on Live 105, who talked about the old St. Stupid’s Day parade in San Francisco, a weird Bay Area tradition beginning in the late 1970s.

“I thought, ‘Oh, that’d be a neat idea,’” he said. And it’s been a tradition in Petaluma ever since.

Throughout the event, McCoy dons about 20 hats in two hours as the master of ceremonies. Standing nearby him throughout the evening is his wife, Debbie McCoy, who hands him prizes and games to make sure the festivities move along smoothly – order in the chaos.

“We work good together as a team on that,” he said.

The first few years, “it was just giving away prizes,” he said, but it’s grown into a trivia-heavy event with people more interested in yelling out the answers in the crowded bar than vying for a prize.

“You win whether you know the answer or not,” he said.

In many ways, the event plays into and honors the bar’s culture.

For instance, the namesake of Jay Bird’s Millionaire Game honors a longtime regular who passed away four years ago, McCoy said.

“He was really good at trivia, knew sports trivia and everything. And he loved playing that game. He loved answering all the goofy questions and all that – all the sports-related questions,” McCoy said.

Bartenders also partake in the fun, and frequently become the main characters for some of the games.

“It’s wonderful. And you realize what kind of impact maybe you have with the customers,” said longtime bartender Francie, who asked that her last name not be shared.

She equated the boisterous festivities to a live game show or a stock market pit.

Though it can be weird and “hilariously embarrassing“ to be put in the spotlight inside the packed bar, “it really makes you feel very special,” she said.

The first time she joined in the fun, “I was blown away. The amount of time that he puts into the games, the thought of the questions, his costume, everything,” she said.

This is is only one of many fun events hosted at the Buckhorn, from a bowling tournament to Nascar season kickoff. And Francie said she’s inspired when recalling McCoy’s efforts to garner support for bartenders during the pandemic, which she said speaks volumes on his regard for the bar’s community.

McCoy agrees, saying that the upcoming St. Stupid’s Day event highlights the conviviality among Buckhorn Tavern’s longstanding community.

“I just like seeing people smiling and love hearing how much fun they had. I love doing those kinds of things that put enjoyment and smiles on their faces.”

