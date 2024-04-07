Bug Deakin brings flamboyant fun to Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days

“I am building something very special,” proclaimed Michael “Bug” Deakin. “I am building a giant egg.”

For anyone who knows him, “I am building a giant egg” is exactly the kind of thing Deakin is known for saying – and yes, he is also known for building big versions of small things.

The owner of Petaluma’s Heritage Salvage, the energetic local business leader – a tireless supporter of reusing, recycling and conscious, Earth-friendly consumerism – has been selected as the grand marshal of the 2024 Butter and Egg Parade, which this year bears the theme “Greener Pastures: Sustaining Petaluma’s Future.”

That’s a fitting subject for the annual celebration, which happens to coincide with Earth Day this year, on April 20. As grand marshal, Deakin will lead the procession, with himself and his giant egg the photo-ready highlight of a colorful caravan of vehicles and objects he has assembled for the occasion.

“I should clarify that I’m not gonna be riding inside the egg,” Deakins said, leading a short walk from his Heritage Salvage office to where a familiar – and yes, enormous – rocking chair stood waiting in the cool spring morning sun. Now something of landmark in Petaluma, the towering chair has been the iconic star attraction at various local events and parties for the last 20 years.

Deakins’ “giant egg,” a 3D papier mâché recreation of the official logo for this year’s parade – two hands supporting an egg-shaped planet Earth – is currently being built by Deakins at Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. The five-foot-tall, oblong art piece will be placed upon the chair, which is being fitted with wheels to roll behind an electric golf cart.

“The egg is the guest of honor in the chair,” Deakin said, smiling happily at the thought, adding, “I haven’t done papier mâché since I was a wee thing. We’re having fun. We’ve made hands holding up the egg, just like in the logo.”

Elsewhere in the parade will be what Deakin refers to as “our main float,” a flatbed truck designed to celebrate Petaluma People Services Center.

“’Sustainable’ is an interesting word, and sometimes I think it’s gotten overused,” he said. “Sustainability, as one definition goes, is the ability to carry on with something you think is still possible in the future. So, we can be looking for environmental sustainability. We can be looking for social sustainability. For me, the institution I want to honor on the float is Petaluma People Services Center. To me, that is the foundation of sustainable Petaluma.”

A well-known Petaluma nonprofit – located just across the street from Heritage Salvage – Petaluma People Services Center supports, sustains and operates around 90 different human services programs. These include counseling and job placement services, gang prevention, hot meal deliveries, rides to the doctor, case management and financial assistance for homeless prevention, and much more.

“To me,” said Deakin, “they are the most sustainable part of Petaluma, keeping this bloody wonderful town happening, because they support the social infrastructure that holds it all together.”

Asked about his selection to be this year’s grand marshal, and the honor of filling such a role on Earth Day, Deakin said he feels good about representing Petaluma’s “green pastures” in the parade.

“I’ve been a harbinger of sustainability since I dropped into this town in the year 2000,” he said, moving from the giant chair to a series of stacks piled with lumber, all different shades of brown, red and gray, a horizontal forest of once-and-future possibility.

“That’s everything that I’m about here, reclaiming and reusing old building materials. We’ve had lumber from historic old bridges and landmark buildings that had to come down for one reason or another.” Stopping, he pointed to one stack. “These are all beams from Mare Island. For over 100 years, Mare Island built enormous ships. It’s a very storied place. Now that story continues in whatever happens with these beams right here.”

Deakin’s own story will now include the 2024 Butter and Egg Parade.

“When they asked me, I thought about for about three seconds and said, ‘Grand marshal? Hell yeah!’” he recalled, smiling widely again. “I mean, what a hoot! I’m going to have the time of my life.”