Burning Ham gets nicer weather than Burning Man
The weather certainly looks better for Burning Ham than it did at the recent Burning Man. (Although, according to my sources, the weather at Burning Man was much less of a factor than the media made it out to be.)
Whatever the case, Burning Ham – Sonoma County’s premier barbecue competition and tasting event – is back, and will be held yet again at Penngrove Park (one of our favorite venues) this Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 5 p.m.
This family-friendly event includes games, live entertainment and enough great barbecue and drinks to keep everyone happy. General admission tickets are $50; VIP tickets are $75 and include everything the GA tickets get you plus a private shaded seating area, food brought directly to the VIP tent, and two drinks. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.burningham2030club.com.
Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.
