The weather certainly looks better for Burning Ham than it did at the recent Burning Man. (Although, according to my sources, the weather at Burning Man was much less of a factor than the media made it out to be.)

Whatever the case, Burning Ham – Sonoma County’s premier barbecue competition and tasting event – is back, and will be held yet again at Penngrove Park (one of our favorite venues) this Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 5 p.m.

This family-friendly event includes games, live entertainment and enough great barbecue and drinks to keep everyone happy. General admission tickets are $50; VIP tickets are $75 and include everything the GA tickets get you plus a private shaded seating area, food brought directly to the VIP tent, and two drinks. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.burningham2030club.com.

