‘Burning Ham’ party going ‘whole hog’ to support new desert art installation

It’s not officially connected with this Saturday’s Butter & Egg Day celebrations, but for those looking to extend their fun – and help out a couple of local Burning Man artists – you might want to wander through Walnut Park sometime between 11 a.m. and sunset.

Playfully titled “Burning Ham!” the day-long party and pig roast/barbecue will be the official kickoff for “The Complexahedron,” an ambitious art installation set to be constructed on the Playa at this year’s Burning Man Festival.

A brainstorm of Kelly Davison and Henry Washer, “The Complexahedron,” constructed of multiple hexahedrons, is described as “an exploration of the interaction of the deceivingly simple cube with iterations of itself. Like this complex of forms the project is an exploration of communal cooperation and the coming together of many parts to form one cohesive vision.”

Can’t quite imagine what that will look like?

Come to Walnut Park on Saturday, April 22, to check out a 9-foot-tall prototype, meet the artists, grab a plate of BBQ (with all the fixings), pick up stickers, DIY paper models and handmade wooden souvenirs.

Donations will be gratefully accepted to help Davison and Washer complete the full-sized construction of “The Complexahedron.”

There will also be live music and dancing, and plenty of authentic “Playa Vibes.”