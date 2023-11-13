Butcher Crown Roadhouse owner Pete Schnell posted to social media earlier this week that after struggling for quite some time, he decided to close his doors.

Pete has always strived to connect to our community, and was a regular contributor to the Petaluma Foodies page, where he often was right there when anyone had a question about not only his food, hours, etc., but about barbecue in general. He also posted regularly in support of other local businesses, really understanding that in Petaluma our restaurants do not tend to act like competitors.

Most touching to me was this: “A restaurant does not really get to choose its customers, but I could not have picked better myself. I sincerely enjoyed interacting and getting to know our guests, and it has been a wonderful treat to have served you for nearly five years. I am incredibly grateful for the folks who took the time to visit us, and will forever be touched by those who continuously rallied around us.”

We wish Pete, his crew and his family all the best in the future. Hopefully he will end up helping nurture another excellent barbecue spot, maybe out of one that is currently just so-so.