Here’s the thing about Butter and Egg Days in Petaluma.

It can be a little overwhelming.

The parade alone ‒ the grand and glorious centerpiece of all that is Butter and Egg ‒ can easily be experienced as a big, bright, long, loud, roaring, honking and dazzling feast of multi-sensory overload. From the smartly uniformed high school marching bands and the crazy, costumed characters on firetrucks to the friendly folks on floats and the happy humans on horses, that’s just a lot of visual and auditory information to absorb.

When you factor in all of the surrounding activities taking place before and after the parade ‒ with much of Petaluma’s downtown area converted into a wild and whimsical celebration of chickens, cows and community spirit ‒ it’s easy to overlook a few things as you wander the streets in the company of 10,000 other people.

This year, Butter and Egg Days is Saturday, April 20, with activities beginning early and lasting all day. To help you out, here are a few interesting highlights and points of interest you might want to be on the lookout for, including a bit of background information on some of the more eccentric and Iconic elements of our beloved Butter and Egg Days.

‘A hundred little parties’

“A big part of the parade that many folks don’t think about is the staging area, where all of the parade participants line up to get ready,” said Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, which annually produces Butter and Egg Days.

The staging area is generally along Fourth Street beginning at Walnut Park and stretching south for several blocks.

“I love walking through there before the parade. It’s simply magical. It’s where the community of parade participants all get their teams together, everyone hanging out and greeting each other. There are a hundred little parties happening everywhere. It always makes me smile.”

What’s in a parade?

A procession the size of Petaluma’s annual Butter and Egg Days Parade contains hundreds of walking, marching, driving, riding and cycling participants. Though they travel at a leisurely pace, it’s possible to miss something good should you turn away for a minute or two. Some of the participants you might want to keep your eye peeled for include the following.

The Grand Marshal: This year’s Grand Marshal is Michael “Bug” Deakin, owner of Heritage Salvage. Accompanying him on the parade route will be his enormous rocking chair, decked out with a large papier-mâché globe supported by giant hands, Deakins’ version of this year’s Butter and Egg Days poster art.

The Good Egg: Riding, per tradition, in an open convertible, the 2024 Good Egg is Faith Ross, longtime educator, activist and community leader. Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, a local nonprofit that Ross has long been associated with, will be walking in the parade as well.

Local Leaders: You can’t have a parade without politicians, and you can hardly blame them for wanting to have fun exchanging friendly waves with their constituents. Scheduled to ride in this year’s parade are the Petaluma City Council, the mayor and city manager, Congressman Jared Huffman, Supervisor David Rabbitt, and Assemblymember Damon Connolly.

Snakes: Student docents from Petaluma High School’s remarkable Wildlife Museum traditionally walk in the parade, and if past years are any indication, they will be carrying various live animals, including snakes – little snakes, medium-sized snakes, and very, very large snakes. There’s no telling what the reptiles themselves think about “walking” in a parade, but they certainly don’t seem to mind the applause (or the random startled gasps) they tend to get.

Dairy Princesses: It’s one of the last duties a Dairy Princess and her alternates carry out as part of their year-long stint as ambassadors for the local dairy industry: riding in the Butter and Egg Days Parade. With a new princess about to be named, this will be your last chance to cheer for the outgoing young ladies.

Scythes: You know scythes – the sharp, curved cutting instruments favored by erstwhile farmers and the Grim Reaper. Get ready to see some up close, because this year’s parade will include an appearance by the Deviled Eggery Scything Club, which is more or less what it sounds like: a group of local folks who’ve taken to clearing fields the old fashioned way.

A small army of volunteers

An event this large doesn’t just happen. It takes a whole team of people.

“We have, including the Coast Guard, which always helps out with the parade, about 250 volunteers,” estimated McCusker.

Under the eye of volunteer coordinator Kathy Barron-Fries, this team is responsible for a long list of responsibilities, including managing the stages, assisting with parade details, staffing the beverage gardens and putting up banners around town.

Said McCusker, “It’s a huge undertaking. The volunteers are the invisible heroes without whom Butter and Egg Days would not be possible.”