Knock knock, Petaluma: Meet your ‘Bad Neighbor’

Every Butter and Egg Days for the last 15 years, on a stage at the foot of B Street, the local rock ‘n roll garage band known as Bad Neighbor plays for the crowds of humanity gathering to watch the procession. It’s become something of a tradition.

“They love that spot,” said Marie McCusker, Executive Director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, which produces Butter and Egg Days. “They are of the community and they enjoy playing for their community. They contact me every year and ask if they can come and do it again, and I always say, ‘Absolutely.’”

It’s a prime location at a peak time. The popular Clover Kids Parade begins at 11:30 a.m., drawing plenty of people to the area in front of the stage where Bad Neighbor plays.

“Since most people are watching the parade, we generally perform to a lot of backsides,” noted Scott Henry, Bad Neighbor’s rhythm guitarist and founding member. “We don’t mind at all.”

So named when a next-door neighbor banged on the door of the garage they used to rehearse in, loudly declaring the group’s songwriter and lead singer to be a “bad neighbor,” the group initially formed as a part of the parade itself.

“We originally called ourselves Tower of Butter,” Henry said. “Our kids all wanted to play guitar. Some of them played trumpet. They were about 10 years old at the time. We got on a flatbed truck and rode down the street playing ‘Louie Louie.’ There’s nothing quite like seeing 10,000 people lining the streets, all covering their ears. It’s something to behold.”

They did that for a total of three years.

“We got kind of famous for it,” said Henry. “We would take pizza boxes and paint them yellow, and put them on our heads like pads of butter. We’d put a sign on the truck that said ”Tower of Butter,“ and we won the coveted Best Band trophy all three years. We dads had so much fun doing it, that we just kept playing together, even after the kids got bored with it and moved on to other things.”

In 2008, having adopted the name Bad Neighbor, they moved from the flatbed to the B Street stage, and have been playing there ever since.

“We now have at least four hours of original material,” Henry said. “Bill writes the songs, and the rest of us figure out which style they should be. We do rock, country, reggae, surf, spaghetti-western, all kinds of stuff. We do one tune we think of as the world’s saddest country song. It’s titled Broken Hearted Radio.”

Here’s a sample: “So he starts a-drinkin’ when the old truck wouldn’t start/everything is broken here, screen door, truck and heart/and you might be a-thinkin’, things couldn’t get much worse/But the rooster died, the bottle’s dry, and it’s just the second verse.”

“I like to tell people we get twice as good every year that we’ve played,” Henry joked. “Which is really just a statement about how bad we were back in 2008.”

After the parade, on the B Street stage, another local community band plays from 2 to 4 p.m. This year, making their Butter and Egg Days debut, it will be The Stragglerz, playing classic rock covers.