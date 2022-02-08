Buzz: Daylong memorial planned for popular local musician Joshua Bluegreen-Cripps

Dubbed “The JB Love Fest 2022: a Celebration of All Things Joshua,“ an upbeat fesitival-style memorial for trumpeter Joshua Bluegreen Cripps will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., in Rohnert Park.

Bluegreen-Cripps passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 at the age of 45. He’d been struggling with an undisclosed illness for the last year.

In a statement on the website for the JB Love Fest event, Cripps is described as a “giant” in the music and entertainment community of Sonoma County. “If you attend live music concerts in Sonoma County, you've probably heard of Joshua Bluegreen-Cripps,” reads the statement. “Joshua was a concert producer, trumpeter, magician, showman, DJ, KJ and yoga instructor. He was always thinking of ways to bring people together with music. He loved everyone and celebrated everyone.”

The site also contains a list of requests for the event, including a call for speeches and musical (and other) performances by colleagues and friends, flowers in vases, a large rainbow flag and drag queens. Additionally, a GoFundMe account has been set up the family of Bluegreen-Cripps, to assist in funeral and burial expenses.

