Buzz: ‘Junior Historian’ exhibit set to open at Petaluma museum

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 4th St. in downtown Petaluma, has just announced a new short-term, interactive exhibit of kids, encouraging them to become “junior historians.” The family friendly activity invites local kids to contribute to the museum’s archive of history from the perspective of young people.

In the museum’s Creativity Station, youngsters can draw and color Petaluma-themed art, and add it to the walls of the museum in a special display area. On an interactive map, kids are asked to identify their favorite Petaluma playgrounds and other play spots, helping to create a “kids map” of Petaluma.

There is also a scavenger hunt through the Museum, in which kids can become “history sleuths,” searching the gorgeous and surprise-filled facility for specific items and displays, with a prize for adventurers who complete the hunt.

The Junior Historian exhibit will be open during normal museum hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for two weeks in February. It opens on Feb. 18 and ends on Feb. 27. For more information visit PetalumaMuseum.com.

