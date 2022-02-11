Buzz: Petaluma comedian to speak at March TEDx event

Once among the most sought-after opening comedy acts in the United States, Petaluma’s Dave Pokorny knows a lot about starting, stopping, and starting again. After traveling the country from comedy club to comedy club, appearing alongside the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Jim Carrey, Robin Williams and many more, and even serving for years as the house MC at the Punch Line in San Francisco, Pokorny turned in his comedian’s badge for a stint as a Petaluma stay-at-home dad.

But when you close one door you often find open windows and secret trap doors and all that, right? As Pokorny will relate when he takes the stage at 2020’s TEDx Sonoma County on Saturday, March 5 as Santa Rosa’s Jackson Theater (on the Sonoma Country Day School campus), he may have successfully remained off the road, but Pokorny he’s reinvented himself in exciting way right here in Petaluma. Now a local business owner (Wicked Slush on American Alley), he’s also the creator (along with his wife Juliet) and the host of the wildly popular monthly story-swapping show West Side Stories, held the first Wednesday of the month at Hotel Petaluma. As host, he gets to tell jokes and warm up the audience, and he’s even written a one-man-show based on his days as a comedy club road-warrior, and is now hard at work on a follow-up.

In his TEDx talk, titled “Just Get Started,” he’ll share what he’s learned about how to create successes, when to take a break, and what common-sense steps to take when you need to go from parked to pedal-to-the-metal.

Also on the lineup at the TEDx event — with the appropriate 2020 title “Emergence” — are Linda Hopkins, current chairwoman of Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors, with a talk titled “Partnerships for Progress,” Carin Taylor, the Chief Diversity Officer at Workday (“Belonging, a Critical Piece of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion”), violin-maker Andrew Carruthers (describing how he built a violin out of locally-sourced redwood and other materials) and several others. The lineup is a mix of entertainers, educators, and leaders in business and politics.

Though TEDx events are always unpredictable, one thing we can probably count on this year: when Pokorny takes the stage, he’s going to make us laugh.

TEDx Sonoma County runs from 1-4 p.m., and tickets are now on sale at TEDxSonomaCounty.com.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop us a line and maybe a photo at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.