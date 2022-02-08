Buzz: Petaluma Girl Scout troops rebound, resourcefully adapting to pandemic

There’s no way around it: 2021 was not a great year for Girl Scout cookies. The usual lines-of-distribution for the delicious annual fundraising effort just didn’t work so well during a pandemic. But being the resourceful entrepreneurs-in-training organization that Girl Scouts of America is, adjustments have been made and 2022 is looking to be a whole different hootenanny.

Troops will be back, masked and mostly vaccinated, selling Thin Mints and Tagalongs in front of local businesses from the start of February until March 27. The other good news is that for the many health-compromised folks who prefer to remain safely at home, Girl Scout cookies — including a crisp and crunchy new flavor called Adventurefuls — are now available for contactless home delivery through Door Dash. Additionally, through the website ILoveCookies.org, you will find a list of local Digital Cookie Shops, through which other arrangements can be made to have cookies delivered to your home.

Also on the ILoveCookies website, a complete list of locations and times where various local troops will be setting up cookie-selling tables now through the end of the campaign. Upcoming Petaluma locations include the following:

Feb. 16, 4-6 p.m. at the Grocery Outlet (80 E Washington St.) Troop 10975

Feb. 17, 4-6 p.m. at the Petaluma Market (210 Western Avenue) Troop 10318

Feb. 18, 4-6 p.m. at the Grocery Outlet (80 E Washington St.) Troop 10975

Feb. 18, 4-6 p.m. at the Grocery Outlet (80 E Washington St.) Troop 10977

Feb. 18, 1-3 p.m. at Lucy’s Home (940 Sunnyslope Rd.) Troop 10052

Feb. 19, 12 - 2 p.m. at the Grocery Outlet (80 E Washington St.) Troop 10780 and then from 2-4 p.m. 11311.

Feb. 19, 12 -2 p.m. at Copperfield's Books (140 Kentucky St.) Troop 10977 and then 2-4 p.m. Troop 11018, and from 4-6 p.m. Troop 10265

