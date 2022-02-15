Buzz: Woman’s Club Speaker Series continues with talking-singing ‘foxes’

Foxes in the Henhouse is one of Petaluma’s most popular homegrown music acts, performing lively tunes that combine musical genres into an all-female blast of country-tinged fun and jazzy, swingy delight. Two of the band’s members, Pamela Joyce and Dorian Bartley, will be featured on Tuesday, February 22 at 5:30 p.m., as the Petaluma Woman’s Club resumes its popular monthly speaker series. The series regularly features conversations with women leaders in the local community.

The pair will share stories and background insights, tell a few tales of musical adventure and maybe sing a song or two. The focus of their presentation will be encouraging others to express themselves creatively, no matter their age, background or experience.

“Having a creative outlet keeps our brains working and our spirits high,” Joyce is quoted in a recent new release from the Woman’s Club. Foxes in the Henhouse was formed 14 years ago, and the band’s CD “Fox on the Run” continues to delight fans of the ensemble.

Joyce is a multi-instrumentalist who’s been playing since high school. Bartley trained in music at UC Berkeley and the University of Michigan, has taught music in schools for years, and plays stand-up bass for the Foxes and her other band, Dorian Mode.

The event will take place at the Woman’s Club, 518 B Street, where COVID precautions will be taken to keep everyone safe. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at PetalumaWomansClub.com.

