Bye bye Brasil BBQ, hello Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets

Sadly, Brasil BBQ is set to close its doors on Nov. 21, so stop in before then to wish owners Cristina and Anthony Faga the best on their new adventure. News of the sale of their restaurant came by way of a of a notice of sale in the newspaper that eagle eye Sarah Bee saw and posted to social media asking if anyone knew the inside scoop. In reaching out to Cristina and Anthony, I did find out that after six years in Petaluma, they have decided to sell their restaurant.

As many restaurateurs are finding, landlords are raising rents back up to pre-pandemic levels, while business has not yet returned in full, and what with the continued aftereffects of the area’s fires, likely won’t for quite a while. The Fagas moved to Petaluma from Philadelphia, and plan to return there to open an Italian restaurant and pizzeria. The prospective buyers of the Brasil BBQ space are listed in the newspaper as Magdelena’s Savories & Sweets out of Cotati, who did not respond to my email request for comment in time for this deadline. According to their website (magdelenas.com), “We are a family run business that offers locally sourced vegetarian eats. We specialize in hand crafted cinnamon rolls, focaccia pizza and other, grab-and-go, delectable eats.” It appears that they are strictly vegetarian, which will certainly make a lot of Petaluma diners happy.

Of course, the sale isn’t final until it’s final, but Cristina was nice enough to take the time to leave me a wonderfully warm “goodbye and thank you” message, in her adorable Brazilian accent, and asked me to pass it along to Petaluma diners. “Thank you very much for all the support. This is truly a great community and really help me out a lot, not just supporting the restaurant but also its spiritually. People here are very kind and very good to be around. I have a lot of gratitude for Petaluma. I am very thankful to have been here for the past six years. I made great friends and have a lot of love for the area. We’re sad to leave but moves on and everything changes. We thank you for all the support.”

Cristina also said she would be posting some of her popular recipes to Facebook as a thank you to her guests who have supported her all these years. “I know there are a lot of people with favorites, so we thought it would be nice to share our recipes with them.” These will include her chimichurri, cheese bread a few other favorite items.

Julbord is back

Last year’s Julbord, a Scandinavian holiday banquet, was put on hold at Stockhome Restaurant here in Petaluma due to the pandemic. We were lucky enough to have friends coming through the city on the night of Plaj’s take-home Julbord, so still got to enjoy the tradition last season, but nothing really beats the festive and community feel of attending a Julbord in person. Now that they have closed sister restaurant Plaj, owners Andrea and Roberth Sundell are going full bore with this year’s Julbord, offering three dates and six times for dine-in, as well as one to-go date option for those that prefer.

If the term Julbord sounds similar to the term smorgasbord, that is no coincidence as the word “bord” in both Norwegian and Swedish means “table” and basically represents food served buffet style. And although this year’s Julbord will not be served smorgasbord-style, due to COVID safety, the family-style service will still include all the same great menu items as us Julbord veterans have come expect. And with three hour time allotments for each seating, there will be plenty of time to sit, relax and enjoy all the great food and company.

Being the only Swedish restaurant in California (I believe), Stockhome’s fans flock from near and far so these dates are going to fill up quickly. We have already purchased our tickets, to make sure we wouldn’t miss out, and highly recommend you do the same soon if you too want to give Julbord a try.

Dates and times are Sunday, Dec. 5 (noon or 4 p.m.), Sunday, Dec. 12 (noon or 4 p.m.), and Sunday, Dec. 19 (noon or 4 p.m.), with the only to-go date being Monday, Dec. 20. Tickets are $80 for adults and $40 for kids 12 and under and need to be purchased in advance at stockhomerestaurant.com. And don’t forget to add some glogg, a Nordic mulled wine, which Stockhome has in a non-alcoholic, gluten and GMO free black currant flavor. (They also offer beer and wine for sale.)

Miracle Holiday Bar

Brewsters Beer Garden will again host the Miracle Pop-Up Bar, which is the insanely uber-decorated holiday bar makeover that a handful of bars participate in around the country. If you haven’t seen this before, you definitely should. Even this semi-Scrooge takes great pleasure from seeing what the crew comes up with at Brewsters each year. The festivities kick off Monday, Nov. 22, but once you see the amount of work and creativity it takes their staff to put this project together, and how joy it brings to everyone, even those of us who general like to wait on Christmas until after our Thanksgiving turkey has been digested give them a warm-hearted pass on the rule that Christmas shouldn’t start prior to Thanksgiving. Once I get in there to see and photograph the new decorations and give a couple of the holiday-themed cocktails a try, I will report back with more.