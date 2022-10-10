Cactus Pete releases ‘Pedro the Purple Turtle’

When Petalumans encounter the ever-colorful Peter Alexander, known to many locals as “Cactus Pete” – a nickname derived from his advocacy of using cacti as botanical walls against fires and other dangers – he is generally raising eyebrows at the same time he is raising his voice at some public gathering or event. Whether bursting forth into questionably-timed oratory, usually delivered in rhyme, or distributing grassroots broadsides featuring his own unique brand of poetry, political commentary, and theoretical pronouncements about pretty much anything and everything, Alexander is probably squeezing in the topic of veganism and animal welfare. So it may come as both a surprise and not-a-surprise that the prolific wordsmith has self-published and released a children’s book titled “The Adventures of Pedro the Purple Turtle.”

Complete with impressive full-color illustrations by Michaell Allen, the book follows Pedro in his journey from the East Coat to California, courtesy of a white owl named Queen Maxine, where he teams up with a group of animals called the Rainbow Clan. Cactus Pete himself gets a mention, as it’s his cactus farm in Petaluma where Pedro makes his new home, and where he and the others share vegan recipes, swap stories about their favorite animal-friendly locations in Sonoma County, and devise ways to save other animals from being killed, caged or eaten. Alexander’s casual approach to things like meter, rhythm and brevity are fully on display here, with lots of information loaded onto every rhyme-filled page.

“Time now for dinner a big vegan pizza pie.”

and steamed asparagus and broccoli with tasty sauce on, oh my!

We all ate two pieces and plenty of greens

Because warriors must be fit and healthy, you know what that means.”

The book is a bit rambly, but Alexander has a lot to say, from inviting readers to google the phrase “Famous Vegetarians,” to giving a short biography of Luther Burbank (in verse, of course) to an appearance from the famous Humphrey the Whale. Along with Allen’s illustrations are photographs of Petaluma, various birds and animals, and Luther Burbank himself. For the moment, distribution of “Pedro the Purple Turtle“ is pretty much a matter of people randomly encountering Alexander at some event and asking him about it, or he offering to personally sign a copy (which is how the Argus-Courier came into possession of the book at the recent Preparedness Faire in Walnut Park).

As Pedro himself says in the book, “The Road goes on forever and the party never ends.”